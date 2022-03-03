List of basic roleplaying terms every GTA RP player should know

Every serious GTA RP player should know these basic roleplaying terms. There is an abundance of GTA RP servers, each with its own unique rules and expectations. Despite that, some words are more universal than others.

Hence, it's in a player's best interest to learn and understand at least some of the most widely-used terms. Most of these words have connotations in roleplaying many years before GTA RP became popular, so some of them might be familiar to older gamers.

Commonly-used roleplaying terms that GTA RP players should know

Here is a general list of abbreviations that GTA RP players should know:

EMS = Emergency Medical Services

As far as the more vague abbreviations go, here is a short summarization:

FearRP: Players should fear for their character's life as they would in real life.

Players should fear for their character's life as they would in real life. NLR: Gamers must forget events that led to them being downed, killed, or otherwise incapacitated.

Gamers must forget events that led to them being downed, killed, or otherwise incapacitated. NVL: No Value of Life refers to when players don't take their life into consideration when roleplaying unrealistically.

Metagaming

A player's character doesn't necessarily need to know everything that the player knows. If a gamer made their character have access to knowledge that wouldn't make sense for them to have, then that's an example of metagaming.

It's especially notable in some popular streams. Metagaming allows other players to see what's going on and potentially use that information to their advantage, which often ties to the next concept of powergaming.

Powergaming

Some people love to be on top and are willing to do whatever they want to get there. However, it can be frowned upon in a GTA RP server if a player consistently does this, as it heavily reduces the storytelling aspect of roleplaying.

This naturally leads to unfun roleplaying, defeating the goal of playing GTA RP over a traditional Grand Theft Auto game. Some powergamers will also use glitches and exploits to gain an advantage over other players. Alternatively, they might to do it less conspicuously.

Streamsniping

This phrase should be familiar to anybody who follows Twitch and other similar websites. It's essentially a term used when a player uses a streamer's stream to gain an unfair advantage of knowing what's currently going on with their character. It doesn't necessarily have to be against big-name streamers, either as streamsniping can affect streamers who are not well-known as well.

Players can get banned and kicked for failing to roleplay properly

Not all GTA RP servers are heavy into roleplaying, but the ones that do are far more likely to kick or ban a player from entering the server again. The frequency of these kicks and bans vary from server to server, but it's generally pretty obvious as to what will constitute action being taken against the player.

Knowing these basic terms should at least help novice players avoid common mistakes regarding roleplaying.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan