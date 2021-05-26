5 abbreviations and terms players should know while playing GTA 5 RP in 2021

Given how quickly a Twitch chat goes by, it's essential for people to abbreviate important terms during GTA 5 RP sessions.

From VDM to RDM, every GTA 5 RP player should be aware of specific terms. Servers like NoPixel are very strict with their community guidelines. While out-of-character moments can be fun, rules need to be enforced to ensure an enjoyable player experience. Otherwise, it ruins the immersion for the roleplay.

GTA 5 RP uses several different abbreviations for specific terms. It makes it much easier for players to report instances of rule-breaking.

For example, there is no need to type No Value of Life when a player can easily use NVL instead. Every player should understand key abbreviations related to the GTA 5 RP world.

Five short forms GTA 5 RP players must know in 2021

5) ICU (Intensive Unit Care)

ICU is a term that refers to an Intensive Care Unit. GTA 5 RP is no different than mainline GTA games. If a character dies, they end up in a hospital within their particular region.

On a related note, the term EMS can refer to Emergency Medical Service, which helps roleplay serious injuries.

Death in the GTA 5 RP universe doesn't have to be permanent. Instead, players can respawn at a nearby hospital. This allows for a higher retention rate for players, given permadeath can undo multiple storylines all at once. However, there are guidelines to follow depending on the server.

According to servers like NoPixel, players must abide by specific rules after their character dies. Known as a new life rule, players must forget the manner of their death. By doing so, it prevents revenge schemes.

4) NVL (No Value of Life)

Any storyline in GTA 5 RP is only as good as the players' involvement. Fans can imagine a cops-and-robbers storyline where there is a hostage situation. What happens if a cop goes guns blazing, not caring about potential civilian deaths? This is not a realistic scenario because it involves the unfair usage of NVL.

The abbreviation NVL stands for No Value of Life. Situations may occur when a character doesn't take their current predicament seriously. Players know they can simply respawn at a nearby hospital. However, their character shouldn't know that. NVL turns potentially life-threatening moments into a mere slap on the wrist.

Going back to the previous example, a cop should be very careful with their approach to dangerous bank robbers. While players know they can respawn, their characters should not.

NVL ruins any roleplay experience because characters no longer act the way they should in a real-life setting.

3) RDM (Random Death Match)

Sometimes a player wants to be a simple milkman. These types of players might prefer the simplicity of respecting the traffic lights and delivering their products. However, nearby aggressive players can force them out of their comfort zone, meaning a milkman can face a situation they don't want to be in.

RDM refers to a Random Death Match. Players must note that the term isn't the same as it is in GTA Online. Instead, a random player wants to kill another, regardless of whether or not they want involvement. RDM is a bannable offense, given how disruptive it is to more peaceful players.

2) VDM (Vehicle Death Match)

VDM refers to Vehicle Death Match. Like RDM, the context of VDM changes in the roleplaying environment. VDM involves a player ramming their vehicle into another one.

Understandably, a player with an expensive Cheetah might not appreciate a Trashmaster forcing them to collect Mors Insurance.

Players can get into trouble if they engage in what is considered VDM by the community. They have to note that a car accident isn't classified as a VDM. If a griefer makes calculated decisions to run over pedestrians, then it is a bannable offense.

1) OOC (Out of Character)

Roleplaying experiences are defined by the commitment of the community. It can be particularly jarring if a player suddenly breaks the immersion and goes off on an unrelated tangent against GTA 5 RP moderators.

OOC is a shorthand abbreviation of Out of Character. Players generally despise OOC moments since it creates an anticlimax for any given scene. If a player insults another in-character and the other player takes it too personally, they can lash out in an OOC moment. It makes it awkward for everyone in the scene.

There are certain situations where OOC moments aren't meant to be malicious. A player can innocently ask another how to turn up music volume, for example. However, this is generally frowned upon in GTA 5 RP servers like NoPixel.

