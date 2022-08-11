List of GTA Online cars available at Simeon's showroom and Luxury Autos this week

GTA Online's Criminal Enterprises DLC brought in a whole lot of new content and completely overhauled the game. Included in the long list are a couple of exciting new car dealerships that players can visit.

The first is the Luxury Autos car dealership located on the ground floor of the Rockford Hills Valet Parking building at the crossing of Mad Wayne Thunder Drive and Eastbourne Way in Rockford Hills.

The second is a more familiar location as players often visit it to pick up Contact missions from Simeon. It is the Premium Deluxe Motorsport dealership, which is located at the intersection of Power Street and Adam's Apple Boulevard in Pillbox Hill.

After the Criminal Enterprises DLC, both these showrooms feature cars that can be purchased by GTA Online players. The list will be refreshed with every weekly update.

Cars that GTA Online players can buy from dealerships this week

Luxury Autos

1) Överflöd Autarch

Price: $1.95 million

Top speed: 125.5 mph

Lap time: 0:59.960

The Överflöd Autarch is a two-door hypercar that made its way into GTA Online via the Doomsday Heist DLC in 2017. The aggressive styling takes its cues from the Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus SCG 003 while also showcasing hints from the McLaren Senna and Koenigsegg One:1.

2) Pegassi Torero XO

Price:$2.89 million

Top speed: 131 mph

Lap time: 0:59.577

The Torero XO is one of the newest vehicles to make its way into the game. As looks can tell, it takes all of its styling cues from the latest Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4. Being a brand new addition, the car features tons of cosmetic customizations to fiddle around with.

Premium Deluxe Motorsport

1) Declasse Tornado

Price: $30,000

Top speed: 98.25 mph

Lap time: 1:26.356

The Declasse Tornado is a sports classic civilian car that can also be nicked off NPCs. The vintage two-door is mainly based on the legendary 1958 Chevrolet Bel Air, while also taking cues from the 1957 Cadillac Fleetwood, 1958 Buick, and 1958 Plymouth Belvedere.

2) Vulcar Nebula Turbo

Price: $797k

Top speed: 101 mph

Lap time: 1:17.143

The Vulcar Nebula Turbo was added to GTA Online via the Diamond Casino and Resort DLC in 2019. The Sports Classic is based on the first generation Volvo 242 two-door sedan. This can be termed as a Tuner car before the Tuners DLC as it hasa lot of cosmetic customizations, including liveries.

3) Annis Remus

Price: $1.3-$1 million

Top speed: 115.5 mph

Lap time: 1:06.733

Speaking of the Tuners DLC, the Annis Remus was added via the same in July 2021. This two-door sports car is based on the beloved 1988-1994 Nissan Silvia (S13) coupe. However, it also takes a few cues from the iconic 1989-1991 Nissan Skyline and 1989-1994 Toyota Corolla (E90).

If there was a list for surprising cosmetic customizations, the Remus would take the top spot.

4) Enus Cognoscenti

Price: $254k

Top speed: 110 mph

Lap time: 1:16.410

GTA Online's Executives and Other Criminals DLC brought in the Enus Cognoscenti. This full-size luxury sedan is based on the Maybach 62 and also takes a few design cues from the Betley Continental Flying Spur and Rover 75.

The Cognoscenti can be termed as an OG vehicle as it has featured in multiple games including GTA 4, and Chinatown Wars. However, it is not part of 5's Story Mode.

5) Benefactor Stirling GT

Price: $975k + $900k (HSW)

Top speed: 156.9 mph

Lap time: 1:00.844

Last, but by no means the least, the Benefactor Stirling GT is also displayed on the floor of Premium Deluxe Motorsport. This beautiful Sports Classic is based on the Mercedes-Benz 300 SL.

GTA Online players on the Expanded and Enhanced version can also convert this car into an HSW vehicle to unlock its full potential. This change was brought in by the Criminal Enterprises DLC.

Apart from a few odd ones, the new GTA Online showrooms are featuring amazing vehicles this week.

