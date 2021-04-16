List of free gifts and bonuses for GTA Online this Tuesday, 4/20

GTA Online is living up to its promise of being an ever-evolving experience with frequent updates, regular bonuses, and freebies for its massive player base. Rockstar is celebrating 4/20 this week in GTA Online with a slew of themed bonuses and gifts that are sure to excite the player base.

Each Thursday, Rockstar drops a weekly update that sets the tone for the rest of the week for players. This week, players get to enjoy double value on Biker sell missions, which means it is a great time to fire up the old MC Business and get cracking.

Along with that, players can enjoy Triple Payouts in both Sumo and Sumo (Remix) — now through April 21st. As for the 4/20 themed bonuses and gifts, Rockstar has a lot to offer for GTA Online players.

Free gifts and bonuses for GTA Online this Tuesday

Maintain control of the zone and earn 3X GTA$ & RP this week in both Sumo & Sumo (Remix).



Plus, complete any Biker Business sale to receive double rewards through April 21st: https://t.co/0Dr5KVr7bw pic.twitter.com/wBMqYld71X — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) April 15, 2021

Free gifts on Tuesday (4/20):

High Fluer Parachute Bag (Ammu-Nation)

Green Space Horror Suit

Green Tire Smoke (Los Santos Customs)

Fake Vapid T-shirt

Black Rockstar Camo

White Rockstar Camo Shirt

Special Aged version of Vapers Den Tee from last week

Bonuses on Tuesday (4/20):

2x Payout on Weed in Loot Bag during the Cayo Perico Heist

Advertisement

All the bonuses and gifts will only be available on April 20th in GTA Online. which is why players must claim them before they cycle out the next day. Free gifts can be purchased for $0 in their respective shops, with clothing available either in Bincp, Posonby's, or Suburban.

The Cayo Perico Heist requires players to buy a Kosatka Submarine. During the heist finale, players will have access to a bunch of secondary loot within El Rubio's compound. On April 20, players should hunt for Weed during the scope-out missions and stuff a bunch of it in the loot bag to get a double payout.

Weed by itself is a pretty decent secondary loot, but given its bonus status this week in GTA Online, it should be an absolute priority.