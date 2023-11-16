List of all free items and discounts in GTA Online's latest update (November 16 - November 22)

The GTA Online weekly update brings new free items as well as lucrative discounts to the game. Players desperately wait for their favorite vehicles or businesses to be featured in these updates and then purchase them at a lower price. However, this list is everchanging, and Rockstar Games rotates new items each time.

So, it can be a little difficult to keep track of everything that has received a discount or is available for free during the limited time. The ongoing weekly update has also added several events that have riled up the GTA community.

This article will list all the items that are currently either free or available at a discount in the online multiplayer.

Tons of exciting material added via new GTA Online weekly update (November 16 - November 22)

Rockstar Games is offering heavy discounts on several vehicles and buildings in the ongoing GTA Online weekly update. Since the offers vary from item to item, some have become more affordable than ever before. Below is a list of all the discounts that the players can access in the online multiplayer from November 16 to 22.

25% discount-

Mammoth F-160 Raiju

40% discount-

Vapid Clique Wagon

Progen Emerus

50% discount-

Facilities (+ Upgrades and Modifications)

Apartments

Übermacht Revolter

Albany Hermes

Emperor ETR1

Pegassi Zentorno

Free items-

Setup Costs (Original Heists)

Drinks at the The Diamond Casino & Resort

Since most of these vehicles are generally too expensive for new players, it is the perfect time for them to stock up their garages as well. This will also allow them to use all the great discounts and start up a good business in GTA Online.

More exciting offers in GTA Online this week

Along with the heavy discounts on some of the best vehicles and businesses in Grand Theft Auto Online, Rockstar Games is also providing double and triple cash as well as RP on certain events. This is a great way for players to boost their income and save up a lot of money before the rumored winter DLC update.

Double cash and RP rewards:

Doomsday Heist Prep Missions

Doomsday Scenario Finale

Triple cash and RP rewards:

Community Series Jobs

On top of this, there are several new vehicles in the Premium Deluxe Motorsport and the Luxury Autos showrooms that players have been waiting for a long time. Below is a list of all the models that are featured during this week.

Luxury Autos-

Emperor ETR1

Übermacht Revolter

Premium Deluxe Motorsport-

Declasse Vigero ZX

Vapid Clique Wagon

Grotti Furia

Progen Emerus

Pegassi Tezeract

This weekly update is a good distraction for everyone waiting for the upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer.

