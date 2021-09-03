List of all GTA 4 cheats for Xbox 360

GTA 4 takes players on a journey of Niko Bellic's life. Players get to experience all the hardships that the protagonist has to go through. On the other hand, GTA 4 being a video game, has its advantages. Players could use one of the many cheats in the game to make life easier for Niko Bellic.
Cheats have been a part of the GTA series ever since the first edition. Luckily, in a world that has made cheat codes obsolete, the GTA series, including GTA 4 keeps the feature alive.
All GTA 4 cheats for the Xbox 360
GTA 4 features cheats in a different manner than they are available in other games. The game features a cell phone, on which players need to dial a certain number to activate the respective cheat. Check out the full list of GTA 4 Xbox Cheats below:
Weapons 1
To activate the weapons 1 cheat, players need to dial 1486-555-0150 on their phone.
Weapons 2
To activate the weapons 1 cheat, players need to dial 2486-555-0100 on their phone.
Change Weather
To change the weather, players need to dial 468-555-0100 on their phone.
Raise Wanted Level
To raise the wanted level, players need to dial 267-555-0150 on their phone.
Remove Wanted Level
To remove the wanted level, players need to dial 267-555-0100 on their phone.
Gain Armor
To gain Armor, players need to dial 362-555-0100 on their phone.
Health, Armor, and Ammo
To gain health, armor and ammo, players need to dial 482-555-0100 on their phone.
Song Information
To get song information, players need to dial 948-555-0100 on their phone.
Spawn Cognoscenti
To spawn the Cognoscenti, players need to dial 227-555-0142 on their phone.
Spawn Comet
To spawn the Comet, players need to dial 227-555-0175 on their phone.
Spawn Annihilator
To spawn the Annhilator, players need to dial 359-555-0100 on their phone.
Spawn Burrito
To spawn the Burrito, players need to dial 826-555-0150 on their phone.
Spawn Double T
To spawn the Double T, players need to dial 245-555-0125 on their phone.
Spawn FIB Buffalo
To spawn the FIB Buffalo, players need to dial 227-555-0100 on their phone.
Spawn Hakuchou
To spawn the Hakuchou, players need to dial 245-555-0199 on their phone.
Spawn Hexer
To spawn the Hexer, players need to dial 245-555-0150 on their phone.
Spawn Innovation
To spawn the Innovation, players need to dial 245-555-0100 on their phone.
Spawn Jetmax
To spawn the Jetmax, players need to dial 938-555-0100 on their phone.
Spawn NRG-900
To spawn the NRG-900, players need to dial 625-555-0100 on their phone.
Spawn Sanchez
To spawn the Sanchez, players need to dial 625-555-0150 on their phone.
Spawn Slamvan
To spawn the Slamvan, players need to dial 826-555-0100 on their phone.
Spawn Super GT
To spawn the Super GT, players need to dial 227-555-0168 on their phone.
Spawn Turismo
To spawn the Turismo, players need to dial 227-555-0147 on their phone.