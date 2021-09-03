List of all GTA 4 cheats for Xbox 360

GTA 4 takes players on a journey of Niko Bellic's life. Players get to experience all the hardships that the protagonist has to go through. On the other hand, GTA 4 being a video game, has its advantages. Players could use one of the many cheats in the game to make life easier for Niko Bellic.

Cheats have been a part of the GTA series ever since the first edition. Luckily, in a world that has made cheat codes obsolete, the GTA series, including GTA 4 keeps the feature alive.

All GTA 4 cheats for the Xbox 360

GTA 4 features cheats in a different manner than they are available in other games. The game features a cell phone, on which players need to dial a certain number to activate the respective cheat. Check out the full list of GTA 4 Xbox Cheats below:

Weapons 1

To activate the weapons 1 cheat, players need to dial 1486-555-0150 on their phone.

Weapons 2

To activate the weapons 1 cheat, players need to dial 2486-555-0100 on their phone.

Change Weather

To change the weather, players need to dial 468-555-0100 on their phone.

Raise Wanted Level

To raise the wanted level, players need to dial 267-555-0150 on their phone.

Remove Wanted Level

To remove the wanted level, players need to dial 267-555-0100 on their phone.

Gain Armor

To gain Armor, players need to dial 362-555-0100 on their phone.

Health, Armor, and Ammo

To gain health, armor and ammo, players need to dial 482-555-0100 on their phone.

Song Information

To get song information, players need to dial 948-555-0100 on their phone.

Spawn Cognoscenti

To spawn the Cognoscenti, players need to dial 227-555-0142 on their phone.

Spawn Comet

To spawn the Comet, players need to dial 227-555-0175 on their phone.

Spawn Annihilator

To spawn the Annhilator, players need to dial 359-555-0100 on their phone.

Spawn Burrito

To spawn the Burrito, players need to dial 826-555-0150 on their phone.

Spawn Double T

To spawn the Double T, players need to dial 245-555-0125 on their phone.

Spawn FIB Buffalo

To spawn the FIB Buffalo, players need to dial 227-555-0100 on their phone.

Spawn Hakuchou

To spawn the Hakuchou, players need to dial 245-555-0199 on their phone.

Spawn Hexer

To spawn the Hexer, players need to dial 245-555-0150 on their phone.

Spawn Innovation

To spawn the Innovation, players need to dial 245-555-0100 on their phone.

Spawn Jetmax

To spawn the Jetmax, players need to dial 938-555-0100 on their phone.

Spawn NRG-900

To spawn the NRG-900, players need to dial 625-555-0100 on their phone.

Spawn Sanchez

To spawn the Sanchez, players need to dial 625-555-0150 on their phone.

Spawn Slamvan

To spawn the Slamvan, players need to dial 826-555-0100 on their phone.

Spawn Super GT

To spawn the Super GT, players need to dial 227-555-0168 on their phone.

Spawn Turismo

To spawn the Turismo, players need to dial 227-555-0147 on their phone.

Edited by Siddharth Satish