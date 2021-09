List of all GTA 5 cheats for Xbox

The GTA series has had a history of utilizing cheats in its games. Rockstar is one of the few developers who still enable cheat codes in their games.

Every GTA fan can reminisce about their memories of using cheats in the earlier GTA games. The GTA 3D Universe trilogy had some hilarious and bizarre cheats that were greatly entertaining to use.

GTA 5 returned with a similar level of fun through some of its cheats. This article covers all of the cheats in the game, specifically for Xbox 360/Xbox One players.

GTA 5: List of all cheats in the game for Xbox consoles

Here is the list of cheats for GTA 5 on Xbox consoles:

Invincibility : RIGHT, A, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, RB, RIGHT, LEFT, A, Y

: RIGHT, A, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, RB, RIGHT, LEFT, A, Y Max Health and Armor : B, LB, Y, RT, A, X, B, RIGHT, X, LB, LB, LB

: B, LB, Y, RT, A, X, B, RIGHT, X, LB, LB, LB Raise Wanted Level : RB, RB, B, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT

: RB, RB, B, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT Lower Wanted Level : RB, RB, B, RT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT

: RB, RB, B, RT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT Fast Run : Y, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LT, LB, X

: Y, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LT, LB, X Fast Swim : LEFT LEFT LB RIGHT RIGHT RT LEFT LT RIGHT

: LEFT LEFT LB RIGHT RIGHT RT LEFT LT RIGHT Recharge Ability : A, A, X, RB, LB, A, RIGHT, LEFT, A

: A, A, X, RB, LB, A, RIGHT, LEFT, A Give Parachute : LEFT, RIGHT, LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, LEFT, LEFT, RIGHT, LB

: LEFT, RIGHT, LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, LEFT, LEFT, RIGHT, LB Skyfall : LB, LT, RB, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LB, LT, RB, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT

: LB, LT, RB, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LB, LT, RB, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT Weapons : Y, RT, LEFT, LB, A, RIGHT, Y, DOWN, X, LB, LB, LB

: Y, RT, LEFT, LB, A, RIGHT, Y, DOWN, X, LB, LB, LB Super Jump : LEFT, LEFT, Y, Y, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, X, RB, RT

: LEFT, LEFT, Y, Y, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, X, RB, RT Moon Gravity : LEFT, LEFT, LB, RB, LB, RIGHT, LEFT, LB, LEFT

: LEFT, LEFT, LB, RB, LB, RIGHT, LEFT, LB, LEFT Explosive Melee : RIGHT, LEFT, A, Y, RB, B, B, B, LT

: RIGHT, LEFT, A, Y, RB, B, B, B, LT Explosive Bullets : RIGHT, X, A, LEFT, RB, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LB, LB, LB

: RIGHT, X, A, LEFT, RB, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LB, LB, LB Flaming Bullets : LB, RB, X, RB, LEFT, RT, RB, LEFT, X, RIGHT, LB, LB

: LB, RB, X, RB, LEFT, RT, RB, LEFT, X, RIGHT, LB, LB Slow Motion Aim : X, LT, RB, Y, LEFT, X, LT, RIGHT, A

: X, LT, RB, Y, LEFT, X, LT, RIGHT, A Drunk Mode : Y, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, X, B, LEFT

: Y, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, X, B, LEFT Change Weather : RT, A, LB, LB, LT, LT, LT, X

: RT, A, LB, LB, LT, LT, LT, X Slidey Cars : Y, RB, RB, LEFT, RB, LB, RT, LB

: Y, RB, RB, LEFT, RB, LB, RT, LB Slow Motion : Y, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, X, RT, RB

: Y, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, X, RT, RB Spawn Buzzard : B, B, LB, B, B, B, LB, LT, RB, Y, B, Y

: B, B, LB, B, B, B, LB, LT, RB, Y, B, Y Spawn Comet : RB, B, RT, RIGHT, LB, LT, A, A, X, RB

: RB, B, RT, RIGHT, LB, LT, A, A, X, RB Spawn Sanchez : B, A, LB, B, B, LB, B, RB, RT, LT, LB, LB

: B, A, LB, B, B, LB, B, RB, RT, LT, LB, LB Spawn Trashmaster : B, RB, B, RB, LEFT, LEFT, RB, LB, B, RIGHT

: B, RB, B, RB, LEFT, LEFT, RB, LB, B, RIGHT Spawn Limo : RT, RIGHT, LT, LEFT, LEFT, RB, LB, B, RIGHT

: RT, RIGHT, LT, LEFT, LEFT, RB, LB, B, RIGHT Spawn Stunt Plane : B, RIGHT, LB, LT, LEFT, RB, LB, LB, LEFT, LEFT, A, Y

: B, RIGHT, LB, LT, LEFT, RB, LB, LB, LEFT, LEFT, A, Y Spawn Caddy : B, LB, LEFT, RB, LT, A, RB, LB, B, A

: B, LB, LEFT, RB, LT, A, RB, LB, B, A Spawn Rapid GT: RT, LB, B, RIGHT, LB, RB, RIGHT, LEFT, B, RT

GT: RT, LB, B, RIGHT, LB, RB, RIGHT, LEFT, B, RT Spawn Duster : RIGHT, LEFT, RB, RB, RB, LEFT, Y, Y, A, B, LB, LB

: RIGHT, LEFT, RB, RB, RB, LEFT, Y, Y, A, B, LB, LB Spawn PCJ - 600 : RB, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, X, RIGHT, LT, LB, LB

- : RB, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, X, RIGHT, LT, LB, LB Spawn BMX: LEFT, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, X, B, Y, RB, RT

Edited by Nikhil Vinod