List of all GTA San Andreas cheat codes for Android devices

GTA San Andreas is perhaps one of the most interesting games in the franchise. Even with its cartoonish vibe, the storyline, the characters, and the cartoonish vibe have helped the title cement itself as one of the finest titles out of Rockstar Games' repertoire.

The game is pretty lengthy compared to other PS2-era titles that came out around the same time.

GTA San Andreas also had a massive list of cheat codes, including the infamous cheat that spawned a jetpack. The list of cheats is so enormous that players still have to write them down, which makes the task pretty entertaining.

GTA San Andreas is also available on mobile devices. Unsurprisingly, the list of cheats has trickled down to the handheld devices as well.

GTA San Andreas cheats for Android users

Gamers will need to ensure they have an in-game keyboard available to insert cheats. Another method is to use the CLEO cheat mode, which negates the need to type in cheats manually.

List of cheat codes for GTA San Andreas on Android

ROCKETMAN – Spawn Jetpack

TIMETOKICKASS – Spawn Rhino

LETSGOBASEJUMPING – Spawn Parachute

OLDSPEEDDEMON – Spawn Bloodring Banger

DOUGHNUTHANDICAP – Spawn Rancher

NOTFORPUBLICROADS – Spawn Hotring Racer A

JUSTTRYANDSTOPME – Spawn Hotring Racer B

WHERESTHEFUNERAL – Spawn Romero

CELEBRITYSTATUS – Spawn Stretch

TRUEGRIME – Spawn Trashmaster

18HOLES – Spawn Caddy

JUMPJET – Spawn Hydra

IWANTTOHOVER – Spawn Vortex

OHDUDE – Spawn Hunter

FOURWHEELFUN – Spawn Quad

HITTHEROADJACK – Spawn Tanker Truck

ITSALLBULL – Spawn Dozer

FLYINGTOSTUNT – Spawn Stunt Plane

MONSTERMASH – Spawn Monster

INEEDSOMEHELP – Health, Armor, $250k, Repairs car

NOONECANHURTME – Semi-Infinite Health

MANFROMATLANTIS – Infinite Lung Capacity

THUGSARMOURY – Weapon Set 1

PROFESSIONALSKIT – Weapon Set 2

NUTTERSTOYS – Weapon Set 3

STICKLIKEGLUE – Perfect Vehicle Handling

ANOSEONGLASS – Adrenaline Mode

FULLCLIP – Infinite Ammo, No Reloading

TURNUPTHEHEAT – Increase Wanted Level +2

TURNDOWNTHEHEAT – Clear Wanted Level

WHOATEALLTHEPIES – Fat Body

BUFFMEUP – Muscular Body

LEANANDMEAN – Skinny Body

IDOASIPLEASE – Disable Wanted Level

BRINGITON – Six Star Wanted Level

WORSHIPME – Maximum Respect

HELLOLADIES – Maximum Sex Appeal

ICANGOALLNIGHT – Maximum Stamina

PROFESSIONALKILLER – Hitman Level for all Weapon Stats

NATURALTALENT – Maximize All Vehicle Skill Stats

SPEEDITUP – Fast Motion

SLOWITDOWN – Slow Motion

ROUGHNEIGHBOURHOOD – Pedestrians Riot (with Golf Club)

STOPPICKINGONME – Pedestrians attack you

SURROUNDEDBYNUTTERS – Pedestrians are armed

GOODBYECRUELWORLD – Suicide

BLUESUEDESHOES – Elvis Models for People

ATTACKOFTHEVILLAGEPEOPLE – People attack you with guns

LIFESABEACH – Beach Party Mode

ONLYHOMIESALLOWED – Gang Members Mode

BETTERSTAYINDOORS – Gang Control

NINJATOWN – Ninja Theme

LOVECONQUERSALL – Pimp Mode

CJPHONEHOME – Big Bunny Hop

KANGAROO – Mega Jump

STATEOFEMERGENCY – Riot Mode

CRAZYTOWN – Funhouse Mode

WANNABEINMYGANG – Recruit Anyone with Pistols

ROCKETMAYHEM – Recruit Anyone with Rocket Launchers

ALLCARSGOBOOM – Blow up all cars

WHEELSONLYPLEASE – Invisible cars

DONTTRYANDSTOPME – All green lights

ALLDRIVERSARECRIMINALS – Aggressive Drivers

PINKISTHENEWCOOL – Pink Cars

SOLONGASITSBLACK – Black Cars

EVERYONEISPOOR – All Cheap Cars

EVERYONEISRICH – All Fast Cars

CHITTYCHITTYBANGBANG – Flying Cars

FLYINGFISH – Flying Boats

TOUCHMYCARYOUDIE – Cars Blow Up Easily

SPEEDFREAK – All Cars Have Nitro

BUBBLECARS – Moon Car Gravity

IWANNADRIVEBY – Free Aim While Driving

GHOSTTOWN – Reduced Traffic

HICKSVILLE – Rural Theme

NOONECANSTOPUS – Recruit Anyone with AK-47s

PLEASANTLYWARM – Sunny Weather

TOODAMNHOT – Very Sunny Weather

DULLDULLDAY – Overcast Weather

STAYINANDWATCHTV – Rainy Weather

CANTSEEWHEREIMGOING – Foggy Weather

TIMEJUSTFLIESBY – Faster Clock

NIGHTPROWLER – Always Midnight

DONTBRINGONTHENIGHT – Orange Sky

SCOTTISHSUMMER – Thunderstorm

SANDINMYEARS – Sandstorm

GTA San Andreas' remastered version to come out later this year?

Rumors began perforating social media earlier this year, revealing that a remastered version of the PS2-era titles, including San Andreas and Vice City, was in the works.

A remastered version of GTA San Andreas is apparently in development (Image via INTER YouTube)

Rockstar seemingly sealed the deal by clamping down on popular GTA San Andreas and Vice City map mods.

Sadly, one of the most popular leakers, Tom Henderson, revealed that a remastered version of the titles above might get delayed. This is because the publisher has its hands full with the enhanced and expanded GTA 5 for new-gen console players.

The developer, on the flip side, has kept everything under wraps for now. However, it is possible that GTA players might hear more as the weeks go by.

Edited by Ravi Iyer