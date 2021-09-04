List of all GTA San Andreas cheat codes for Android devices

GTA San Andreas is perhaps one of the most interesting games in the franchise. Even with its cartoonish vibe, the storyline, the characters, and the cartoonish vibe have helped the title cement itself as one of the finest titles out of Rockstar Games' repertoire.
The game is pretty lengthy compared to other PS2-era titles that came out around the same time.
GTA San Andreas also had a massive list of cheat codes, including the infamous cheat that spawned a jetpack. The list of cheats is so enormous that players still have to write them down, which makes the task pretty entertaining.
GTA San Andreas is also available on mobile devices. Unsurprisingly, the list of cheats has trickled down to the handheld devices as well.
GTA San Andreas cheats for Android users
Gamers will need to ensure they have an in-game keyboard available to insert cheats. Another method is to use the CLEO cheat mode, which negates the need to type in cheats manually.
List of cheat codes for GTA San Andreas on Android
- ROCKETMAN – Spawn Jetpack
- TIMETOKICKASS – Spawn Rhino
- LETSGOBASEJUMPING – Spawn Parachute
- OLDSPEEDDEMON – Spawn Bloodring Banger
- DOUGHNUTHANDICAP – Spawn Rancher
- NOTFORPUBLICROADS – Spawn Hotring Racer A
- JUSTTRYANDSTOPME – Spawn Hotring Racer B
- WHERESTHEFUNERAL – Spawn Romero
- CELEBRITYSTATUS – Spawn Stretch
- TRUEGRIME – Spawn Trashmaster
- 18HOLES – Spawn Caddy
- JUMPJET – Spawn Hydra
- IWANTTOHOVER – Spawn Vortex
- OHDUDE – Spawn Hunter
- FOURWHEELFUN – Spawn Quad
- HITTHEROADJACK – Spawn Tanker Truck
- ITSALLBULL – Spawn Dozer
- FLYINGTOSTUNT – Spawn Stunt Plane
- MONSTERMASH – Spawn Monster
- INEEDSOMEHELP – Health, Armor, $250k, Repairs car
- NOONECANHURTME – Semi-Infinite Health
- MANFROMATLANTIS – Infinite Lung Capacity
- THUGSARMOURY – Weapon Set 1
- PROFESSIONALSKIT – Weapon Set 2
- NUTTERSTOYS – Weapon Set 3
- STICKLIKEGLUE – Perfect Vehicle Handling
- ANOSEONGLASS – Adrenaline Mode
- FULLCLIP – Infinite Ammo, No Reloading
- TURNUPTHEHEAT – Increase Wanted Level +2
- TURNDOWNTHEHEAT – Clear Wanted Level
- WHOATEALLTHEPIES – Fat Body
- BUFFMEUP – Muscular Body
- LEANANDMEAN – Skinny Body
- IDOASIPLEASE – Disable Wanted Level
- BRINGITON – Six Star Wanted Level
- WORSHIPME – Maximum Respect
- HELLOLADIES – Maximum Sex Appeal
- ICANGOALLNIGHT – Maximum Stamina
- PROFESSIONALKILLER – Hitman Level for all Weapon Stats
- NATURALTALENT – Maximize All Vehicle Skill Stats
- SPEEDITUP – Fast Motion
- SLOWITDOWN – Slow Motion
- ROUGHNEIGHBOURHOOD – Pedestrians Riot (with Golf Club)
- STOPPICKINGONME – Pedestrians attack you
- SURROUNDEDBYNUTTERS – Pedestrians are armed
- GOODBYECRUELWORLD – Suicide
- BLUESUEDESHOES – Elvis Models for People
- ATTACKOFTHEVILLAGEPEOPLE – People attack you with guns
- LIFESABEACH – Beach Party Mode
- ONLYHOMIESALLOWED – Gang Members Mode
- BETTERSTAYINDOORS – Gang Control
- NINJATOWN – Ninja Theme
- LOVECONQUERSALL – Pimp Mode
- CJPHONEHOME – Big Bunny Hop
- KANGAROO – Mega Jump
- STATEOFEMERGENCY – Riot Mode
- CRAZYTOWN – Funhouse Mode
- WANNABEINMYGANG – Recruit Anyone with Pistols
- ROCKETMAYHEM – Recruit Anyone with Rocket Launchers
- ALLCARSGOBOOM – Blow up all cars
- WHEELSONLYPLEASE – Invisible cars
- DONTTRYANDSTOPME – All green lights
- ALLDRIVERSARECRIMINALS – Aggressive Drivers
- PINKISTHENEWCOOL – Pink Cars
- SOLONGASITSBLACK – Black Cars
- EVERYONEISPOOR – All Cheap Cars
- EVERYONEISRICH – All Fast Cars
- CHITTYCHITTYBANGBANG – Flying Cars
- FLYINGFISH – Flying Boats
- TOUCHMYCARYOUDIE – Cars Blow Up Easily
- SPEEDFREAK – All Cars Have Nitro
- BUBBLECARS – Moon Car Gravity
- IWANNADRIVEBY – Free Aim While Driving
- GHOSTTOWN – Reduced Traffic
- HICKSVILLE – Rural Theme
- NOONECANSTOPUS – Recruit Anyone with AK-47s
- PLEASANTLYWARM – Sunny Weather
- TOODAMNHOT – Very Sunny Weather
- DULLDULLDAY – Overcast Weather
- STAYINANDWATCHTV – Rainy Weather
- CANTSEEWHEREIMGOING – Foggy Weather
- TIMEJUSTFLIESBY – Faster Clock
- NIGHTPROWLER – Always Midnight
- DONTBRINGONTHENIGHT – Orange Sky
- SCOTTISHSUMMER – Thunderstorm
- SANDINMYEARS – Sandstorm
GTA San Andreas' remastered version to come out later this year?
Rumors began perforating social media earlier this year, revealing that a remastered version of the PS2-era titles, including San Andreas and Vice City, was in the works.
Rockstar seemingly sealed the deal by clamping down on popular GTA San Andreas and Vice City map mods.
Sadly, one of the most popular leakers, Tom Henderson, revealed that a remastered version of the titles above might get delayed. This is because the publisher has its hands full with the enhanced and expanded GTA 5 for new-gen console players.
The developer, on the flip side, has kept everything under wraps for now. However, it is possible that GTA players might hear more as the weeks go by.