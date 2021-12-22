List of all radio stations in GTA Online as of 2021

GTA Online has a massive collection of music available in-game, and the list is much larger than that of GTA 5. Since the last few updates, Rockstar has been adding new music to the game.

In an effort to keep things fresh for players while they prowl the streets of Los Santos, Rockstar Games has not only added new songs to existing radios, but has introduced new stations as well. Here's a look at the complete list of radio stations available in GTA Online as of 2021.

A complete list of all radio stations available in GTA Online as of December 2021

Here is a complete list of all radio stations available in GTA Online at the time of writing:

Radio Los Santos

Space 103.2

West Coast Classics

Rebel Radio

Los Santos Rock Radio

The Lowdown 91.1

Blue Ark

Non-Stop-Pop FM

East Los FM

WorldWide FM

Channel X

Radio Mirror Park

Vinewood Boulevard Radio

Soulwax FM

FlyLo FM

Blaine County Radio

WCTR

The Lab

blonded Los Santos 97.8 FM

Los Santos Underground Radio

iFruit Radio

Kult FM 99.1

Still Slipping Los Santos

Music Locker Radio

MOTOMAMI Los Santos

Besides the radio stations, there is a custom radio station called Self Radio for the PC version of GTA Online. Despite being a custom media player, it plays like a radio in-game. This means that Self Radio is hosted by two long-standing radio hosts from the GTA series, Cliff Lane and Andee.

The Media Player, on the other hand, is a feature of the Radio Station wheel which can be filled with music by collecting Media Sticks across Los Santos.

There are four CircoLoco Records EPs, a Seth Troxler mix of tracks from the EPs called "CLR Launch Party (Seth Troxler)," and one Moodymann personal mix called "Kenny's Backyard Boogie." Monday Dreamin', CircoLoco Records' inaugural compilation album, is also featured on the playlist.

In GTA Online, there are 27 in-game radio stations, with 25 active stations in each country and one custom station that the user may modify. 19 of these radio stations are also present in the base game.

The Enhanced Edition of GTA 5 added a total of 162 new songs. Almost all radio stations were updated, except East Los FM and Soulwax FM (which have no new tracks), and WCTR and Blaine County Radio (which are talk show stations). This results in a total of over 450 tracks in GTA Online.

The recent update for the game added MOTOMAMI Los Santos to the game, which has a total of 33 new tracks.

Edited by Danyal Arabi