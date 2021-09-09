List of all the Random Events in GTA 5

GTA 5 is the longest game in the Grand Theft Auto series, and it's not just because of the missions. The game has several random encounters, which is a feature that has been carried over from GTA Chinatown Wars.
Random Events in GTA 5 are short missions and encounters that appear randomly across the state of San Andreas. They make the game world feel much more lively and also add replayability value. The outcome of a Random Event in GTA 5 is largely player-dependent.
GTA 5 has a total of 57 Random Events (60 in the Enhanced Edition), and completing any 14 counts towards 100% completion.
GTA 5: Full list of all Random Events
Abandoned Vehicles
- Smoke Tree Road (All characters)
- RON Alternates Wind Farm (All characters)
Arrests
- Grapeseed (All characters)
- Senora Freeway (All characters)
ATM Robberies
- Various ATMs around San Andreas (All characters)
Bike Thief City
- Little Bighorn Avenue (All characters)
- Bridge Street (All characters)
Border Patrols
- Mount Haan Road (All characters)
- Tataviam Mountains (All characters)
- Raton Canyon (All characters)
Burial
- North Point (All characters)
Bus Tour
- Alta Street (All characters)
Car Theft
- Great Ocean Highway (All characters)
- Exceptionalists Way (All characters)
Chase Thieves City
- Hawick Avenue (All characters)
- San Andreas Avenue (All characters)
Chase Thieves Country
- Grapeseed Main Street (All characters)
- Route 68 (All characters)
Crash Rescue
- Great Ocean Highway (All characters)
Construction Accident
- Calais Avenue (All characters)
Countryside Gang Fight
- Marina Drive (only for Michael/Franklin)
Countryside Robbery
- Route 68 (All characters)
Deal Gone Wrong
- Chiliad Mountain State Wilderness (All characters)
Domestic
- Didion Drive (All characters)
Drug Shootout
- Mount Chiliad (only for Trevor)
Drunk Drivers
- Aguja Street (All characters)
- Armadillo Avenue (All characters)
Escape Paparazzi
- Vinewood Boulevard (All characters)
Gang Intimidation
- El Rancho Boulevard and Fudge Lane (All characters)
Getaway Driver
- Corner of Strawberry Avenue and Forum Drive (All characters)
Hitch Lifts
- Ineseno Road (All characters)
- North Calafia Way (only for Franklin/Trevor)
- East Joshua Road and San Chianski Mountain Range (All characters)
- Route 68 (All characters)
Luring Girl into Alley
- Supply Street (All characters)
Mugging
- Chamberlain Hills (All characters)
- Meteor Street (All characters)
- Vespucci Boulevard (All characters)
Prisoner Lifts
- Grand Senora Desert, north of Bolingbroke Penitentiary (only for Michael/Franklin)
- Grand Senora Desert, south of Bolingbroke Penitentiary (All characters)
Rogue Altruists
- Baytree Canyon Road (only for Michael/Franklin)
Shop Robberies
- Eastbourne Way (All characters)
- Prosperity Street (All characters)
Simeon Yetarian
- Adam's Apple Boulevard and Power Street (only for Michael/Franklin)
Snatched
- South Mo Milton Drive (All characters)
Sport Bike Thief
- North Rockford Drive (All characters)
Stag Do Running Man
- Route 68 (All characters)
Security Vans
- La Puerta (All characters)
- Little Seoul, near Vespucci Boulevard (All characters)
- Little Seoul, near Adam's Apple Boulevard (All characters)
- Little Seoul, San Andreas Avenue (All characters)
- Paleto Bay (All characters)
- Vespucci Canals (All characters)
- San Chianski Mountain Range (All characters)
- Tongva Hills (All characters)
- Cypress Flats (All characters)
- La Mesa (All characters)
Altruist Cult Shootout
- Chiliad Mountain State Wilderness (only for Trevor)