Locations of all 50 stunt jumps in GTA 5

Stunt jumps have always been a fun side feature in the GTA series. Every single game in the GTA 3D and HD Universes has included locations on the maps made specifically for performing stunts.

These places are designed in such a way that the player can complete a stunt jump through them. For example, GTA 5 has plenty of natural ramps, stunt ramps as part of an advertisement, or even an upturned billboard placed like a ramp.

This article lists all of the locations in GTA 5 where stunt jumps can be completed.

GTA 5: List of all 50 stunt jump locations

A map detailing all stunt locations, including stunt jumps (Image via Rockstar Games)

Alamo Sea - Natural dirt ramp on North Calafia Way Banning - Broken wall at Los Santos State Gas Company Bolingbroke Penitentiary - Natural ramp south of the penitentiary Burton - Gap in the guardrail on the right Del Perro - Natural grass ramp on Bay City Incline, above the tunnel entrance Del Perro Freeway - Small steel plate ramp on the Del Perro Freeway Downtown Los Santos - Sand pile on the Del Perro Freeway overpass East Vinewood - Steel plate construction ramp over the LS River El Burro Heights - Natural ramp made of corrugated iron and wooden pallets Elysian Island - Dirt pile on Chum Street Elysian Island - Trailer ramp 1 Elysian Island - Trailer ramp 2 Elysian Island - Trailer ramp 3 Elysian Island - Trailer ramp 4 Elysian Island - Trailer ramp 5 Elysian Island - Trailer ramp 6 Elysian Island - Trailer ramp 7 Grand Senora Desert - Broken guardrail with a natural dirt ramp Great Chaparral - Dirt ramp over Baytree Canyon Road GWC and Golfing Society - Broken footbridge over the lake La Puerta - LS Storm Drain 1 La Puerta - LS Storm Drain 2 La Puerta Freeway - Construction girders and steel plate La Puerta Freeway - Construction stone chip pile and steel plate Little Seoul - Ramp on Calais Avenue Los Santos Naval Port - Dirt pile LSIA - Trash container LSIA - Weeny Issi advertising ramp 1 LSIA - Weeny Issi advertising ramp 2 Mount Gordo - Natural dirt rise pointed towards the lighthouse Olympic Freeway - Sprunk ramp Pacific Bluffs - Missing guardrail at The Jetty Paleto Bay - Broken wooden bridge on Procopio Promenade Paleto Bay - Dirt and rubble rise at the Paleto Construction Company Site Pillbox Hill - Ramp on carpark above AmmuNation Pillbox Hill - Pißwasser billboard ramp Pillbox Hill - Broken wall on San Andreas Avenue Rancho - Construction ramp above carpark building Raton Canyon - Natural stone ramp on Raton Pass Rockford Hills - Through the central atrium of the Library Rockford Hills - Carpark building entry ramp RON Alternates Wind Farm - Natural dirt rise Richman - Steel plates on a dirt road Sandy Shores - Wood and iron ramp on a dumpster Sandy Shores Airfield - Natural rise Strawberry - Construction ramp above hospital carpark building Strawberry - Sprunk ramp Terminal - Concrete pile Textile City - Broken railing on the pedestrian stairway Vespucci Canals - Through the Korean Pavilion

A video showcasing all the stunt jump locations in GTA 5:

In GTA 5, players only need to complete 25 of the 50 jumps to reach 100% completion. They must, however, complete all jumps to earn the "Show Off" Achievement. Certain vehicle customizations can also be unlocked by completing stunt jumps in GTA Online.

