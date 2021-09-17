×
Create
Notifications

Locations of all 50 stunt jumps in GTA 5

Stunt jumping in GTA 5 on a ramp (Image via Rockstar Games)
Stunt jumping in GTA 5 on a ramp (Image via Rockstar Games)
Rajarshi Acharya
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Sep 17, 2021 01:16 PM IST
Feature

Stunt jumps have always been a fun side feature in the GTA series. Every single game in the GTA 3D and HD Universes has included locations on the maps made specifically for performing stunts.

These places are designed in such a way that the player can complete a stunt jump through them. For example, GTA 5 has plenty of natural ramps, stunt ramps as part of an advertisement, or even an upturned billboard placed like a ramp.

This article lists all of the locations in GTA 5 where stunt jumps can be completed.

GTA 5: List of all 50 stunt jump locations

A map detailing all stunt locations, including stunt jumps (Image via Rockstar Games)
A map detailing all stunt locations, including stunt jumps (Image via Rockstar Games)
  1. Alamo Sea - Natural dirt ramp on North Calafia Way
  2. Banning - Broken wall at Los Santos State Gas Company
  3. Bolingbroke Penitentiary - Natural ramp south of the penitentiary
  4. Burton - Gap in the guardrail on the right
  5. Del Perro - Natural grass ramp on Bay City Incline, above the tunnel entrance
  6. Del Perro Freeway - Small steel plate ramp on the Del Perro Freeway
  7. Downtown Los Santos - Sand pile on the Del Perro Freeway overpass
  8. East Vinewood - Steel plate construction ramp over the LS River
  9. El Burro Heights - Natural ramp made of corrugated iron and wooden pallets
  10. Elysian Island - Dirt pile on Chum Street
  11. Elysian Island - Trailer ramp 1
  12. Elysian Island - Trailer ramp 2
  13. Elysian Island - Trailer ramp 3
  14. Elysian Island - Trailer ramp 4
  15. Elysian Island - Trailer ramp 5
  16. Elysian Island - Trailer ramp 6
  17. Elysian Island - Trailer ramp 7
  18. Grand Senora Desert - Broken guardrail with a natural dirt ramp
  19. Great Chaparral - Dirt ramp over Baytree Canyon Road
  20. GWC and Golfing Society - Broken footbridge over the lake
  21. La Puerta - LS Storm Drain 1
  22. La Puerta - LS Storm Drain 2
  23. La Puerta Freeway - Construction girders and steel plate
  24. La Puerta Freeway - Construction stone chip pile and steel plate
  25. Little Seoul - Ramp on Calais Avenue
  26. Los Santos Naval Port - Dirt pile
  27. LSIA - Trash container
  28. LSIA - Weeny Issi advertising ramp 1
  29. LSIA - Weeny Issi advertising ramp 2
  30. Mount Gordo - Natural dirt rise pointed towards the lighthouse
  31. Olympic Freeway - Sprunk ramp
  32. Pacific Bluffs - Missing guardrail at The Jetty
  33. Paleto Bay - Broken wooden bridge on Procopio Promenade
  34. Paleto Bay - Dirt and rubble rise at the Paleto Construction Company Site
  35. Pillbox Hill - Ramp on carpark above AmmuNation
  36. Pillbox Hill - Pißwasser billboard ramp
  37. Pillbox Hill - Broken wall on San Andreas Avenue
  38. Rancho - Construction ramp above carpark building
  39. Raton Canyon - Natural stone ramp on Raton Pass
  40. Rockford Hills - Through the central atrium of the Library
  41. Rockford Hills - Carpark building entry ramp
  42. RON Alternates Wind Farm - Natural dirt rise
  43. Richman - Steel plates on a dirt road
  44. Sandy Shores - Wood and iron ramp on a dumpster
  45. Sandy Shores Airfield - Natural rise
  46. Strawberry - Construction ramp above hospital carpark building
  47. Strawberry - Sprunk ramp
  48. Terminal - Concrete pile
  49. Textile City - Broken railing on the pedestrian stairway
  50. Vespucci Canals - Through the Korean Pavilion

A video showcasing all the stunt jump locations in GTA 5:

Also Read

In GTA 5, players only need to complete 25 of the 50 jumps to reach 100% completion. They must, however, complete all jumps to earn the "Show Off" Achievement. Certain vehicle customizations can also be unlocked by completing stunt jumps in GTA Online.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी