Maibatsu Manchez Scout: How to find and purchase the newest bike in GTA Online

The Maibatsu Manchez Scout is the newest vehicle introduced in GTA Online as part of the drip-feed of content from the Cayo Perico Heist update.

Instead of unloading everything at once for the gamers, Rockstar Games has chosen to follow a slow-burn style of content drops that ensures the player base remains engaged.

GTA Online features a weekly update every Thursday, and with each post-Cayo Perico Heist update, players are treated to one of the 20 new vehicles planned by Rockstar.

This past week, players were introduced to the Manchez Scout, which should be familiar to GTA Online players who played through the Cayo Perico Heist. The bike is present on the island of Cayo Perico and is driven by gamers multiple times through the Heist setup.

Maibatsu Manchez Scout in GTA Online: All the details

Players can now purchase a Manchez Scout and bring it to Los Santos, away from the tropical island of Cayo Perico, in GTA Online. The motorcycle is available in Warstock Cache and Carry for GTA$225,000 and is an enjoyable dirt bike.

While it doesn't compare all that well against the standard Manchez in terms of top speed and acceleration, it is still an excellent addition to the player's garage.

What makes the Manchez Scout especially fun is its ability to let the player pop wheelies at relatively low speeds and maintain control. Its superior handling off-road makes it an extremely outdoor-friendly bike that can traverse just about any surface the player throws at it.

The bike handles exceptionally well regardless of the terrain and is an excellent tool should players be looking to escape into the wilderness during Heists in GTA Online.

It is billed as a military off-road bike and fits that description quite well, given its rugged and functional design.