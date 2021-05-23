Major GTA Online mod and cheat service, Paragon, has now been shut down

GTA Online on PCs has started to resemble a toxic wasteland more than the fun, casual, and laid-back experience it is meant to be. Freemode, for the longest time, has been sold as the ultimate GTA social experience where multiple players can either wreak havoc or enjoy Los Santos.

The presence of mod and cheat menus has allowed players to ruthlessly abuse the game's systems and weaknesses to gain an unfair advantage. This ranges from the use of cheats like God Mode in GTA Online or Infinite Ammo and money.

In the worst case scenario, several popular streamers and speedrunners have complained of their private sessions being invaded and personal info compromised.

This has led to major outcry from the fanbase urging Take-Two Interactive and Rockstar to take action against mod menus and cheaters in GTA Online.

Paragon, GTA Online cheat service, has been shut down due to "compromised data"

One of the popular GTAO cheat menus has been shutdown, due to compromised data. pic.twitter.com/lYN3GBqU6a — Tez2 (@TezFunz2) May 22, 2021

Paragon, one of the biggest mod menus around, had a pretty sizeable community up until this point. Their site only now reads a letter notifying their community of their services being shut down after data was "compromised."

It is still unclear whether this was Take-Two Interactive seeking legal action against them, as they have done with several other cheat services before. But for now, Paragon has been shut down indefinitely, which goes a long way in clearing up the GTA Online scene on PC.

Modders have single-handedly been a major reason for players turning away from GTA Online and quitting altogether. A toxic environment is often the cause for online multiplayer games experiencing a decline. With GTA Online set to move into its next phase as a standalone title, Rockstar is probably working round the clock to iron out all the kinks.

While this is a positive step overall, there is a lot that needs to happen in the way of an anti-cheat service in GTA Online.