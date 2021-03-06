Take-Two CEO cryptically comments on the appeal of old GTA games in remastered editions

The CEO of Take-Two, Strauss Zelnick, has left Grand Theft Auto fans excited with his recent comments on potential remastered editions of old, beloved GTA titles.

In response to an analyst's question regarding the old GTA games at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference, Strauss Zelnick said:

"It's a great and encouraging question. I'm kind of inclined to leave it more as a statement than a question and any updates on our release schedule will come from Rockstar Games."

Cryptic comments allow players to arrive at their own conclusion. Sometimes, a CEO might make such comments solely for business purposes, but it's still up to the fans to interpret them.

The remastering of old GTA games has been on the minds of many fans for a while, especially since younger players have never played the originals.

Take-Two CEO's cryptic comments on old GTA games and remastered editions



In regards to GTA games getting remastered and how it could be incorporated into their business strategy, Strauss Zelnick stated:

"Remastering has always been a part of the strategy. We’ve done differently than the competition – we don’t just port titles over, we actually take the time to do the very best job we can making the title different for the new release, for the new technology that we’re launching it on."

Will old GTA games get remastered editions?



There is currently no evidence to prove that old GTA games are getting remastered. GTA 5 will be getting an upgraded version for the PS5 and Xbox Series X. However, there is still no certainty regarding upgraded versions for older GTA games like GTA San Andreas or GTA Vice City.

When GTA 5 got enhanced for the PS4 and Xbox One, there were some additions made to the game that made it directly superior to the PS3 and Xbox 360 versions. While details on next-gen versions of GTA 5 are scarce right now, fans can assume that it'll be better than the current version of the game.

New players who haven't played old GTA games



Zelnick and the rest of Take-Two are aware of the fact that newer fans have never played the older GTA titles. While he revealed that they won't be doing "just a simple port," he provided no further details as to what a more advanced port would look like.

However, if there is a new announcement regarding old GTA games getting remastered editions, it will likely come from Rockstar Games.