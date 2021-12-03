Mammoth Squaddie revealed to be this week’s GTA Online Casino podium vehicle (December 2)

In order to keep the GTA Online community busy and engaged, Rockstar Games implements a weekly update every Thursday. The update includes login bonuses, boosted rewards for specific missions, featured races, and a new podium vehicle.

The podium vehicle for this week is the Mammoth Squaddie. The light utility vehicle (LUV) was cut from GTA 5 during development and later added to GTA Online as part of the Cayo Perico Heist update on February 4, 2021.

Mammoth Squaddie: This Week's GTA Online podium vehicle

Mammoth Squaddie was inspired by the legendary real life Hummer H1. Players can buy the SUV in GTA Online from Warstock Cache & Carry for a price of $1,130,000. They can store the vehicle in their personal garage and customize it at Los Santos Customs.

As per Warstock Cache & Carry:

“Long gone are the days of playing army men with other kids. Now you play army men with grown-ups. And what's more grown-up than giving each other a high and tight before piling into an armored truck, stripping to the waist and making revving noises? It's just like the old days, but your mom's not there to make you snacks.”

The Squaddie performs extremely well off-road due to its handling and decent top speed. The SUV is powered by an inline-4 engine not too far removed from the Patriot and is an expensive choice for a mostly similar vehicle.

The actual top speed of the Squaddie in GTA V is 101.75 mph (163.75 kmph), as it's been accurately tested by Broughy1322. The Squaddie has a five-speed gearbox and an all-wheel-drive layout, with a weight distribution of 40% to the front and 60% to the rear, making it quite ideal for offroading.

Also Read Article Continues below

Players can sell the Squaddie at Los Santos Customs for a resale price of $678,000, plus 60% of the value of their upgrades. Although the vehicle is a little pricey for a non-armored SUV, winning the car as a podium vehicle is a great chance for players to get their hands on the Squaddie.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee