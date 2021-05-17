Mike Block GTA RP: Streamer, backstory, and more details

As recently as two years ago, few could have predicted the monumental rise in popularity that GTA RP would see. Over the last year or so, Roleplaying has taken off in a huge way within the GTA community, giving rise to what is essentially an entirely new experience.

RP Servers like NoPixel have been frequented by popular streamers and are packed to the brim with interesting characters. One such character is Mike Block, an almost mythical hitman who resides in Los Santos and runs the Block Gang, wreaking havoc all over the city.

He is also the leader of the Alta Street Ruff Rydaz and a couple of other notable gangs.

Who is Mike Block played by in GTA RP?

Mike Block is role-played by Penta, one of the most popular streamers around and a true one of the mainstays of GTA RP. Penta was recently handed a three-day ban on the NoPixel server after an altercation with other players in-game.

His ban came as a result of him reacting OOC (out-of-character) to criticism of his playstyle, which resulted in a three-day ban. Eventually, Penta served the ban and returned to GTA RP to again rain down havoc upon the city.

Backstory

Mike has a rather interesting backstory that sees him being imbued with mythical skills and a master's degree from MIT. According to his backstory, Mike was handed powers that made him a capable assassin by a witch in a forest. His powers came with a catch that once a name has been spoken to him, the hit must then be completed.

This Jaqen-H'Gar like powers made him a force to be reckoned with, and he arrived in Los Santos to take over the south side. Not content with just asserting dominance over the criminal world, Mike has a master's degree from MIT to go with his talent for murder.

He has also adopted 16 children and has a seven-year-old son named Holden D. Block. Mike has been responsible for some of the best GTA RP clips on NoPixel and is easily one of the most beloved characters in the community.

His interesting backstory paired with Penta's endlessly charismatic performance makes him one of the most popular characters around in GTA RP.