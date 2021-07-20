New Dinka RT3000 in GTA Online Los Santos Tuners update: Everything you need to know

The Los Santos Tuners update for GTA Online is here, and it has brought some fascinating new cars. There are 10 new cars available right now, with seven more vehicles to be added later.

Most of these cars are designed after several real-life tuners, and car enthusiasts would recognize them right away. The LS Car Meet, which arrived with this update, is the perfect place to show them off to other players in GTA Online.

Players will now get discounts on existing vehicles and also unlock more customization options for vehicles. This article will look into the Dinka RT3000, one of the 10 tuners added to GTA Online with this update.

GTA Online Tuners update: More details about the Dinka RT3000

Tuner fans and JDM enthusiasts will easily recognize the Dinka RT3000's design influence. This car is undoubtedly based on the Honda S2000, and even the names are identical. It is a beautiful roadster that can be heavily modified in GTA Online.

The performance of this car leaves little to complain about, as it has decent acceleration and top speed. The steering is extremely responsive and the car handles much like how a tuner would. It is quite impressive and can tackle corners quite well at high speeds.

Some of the flaws of the car include its considerable wheelspin during launch and its tendency to oversteer when pushed too hard. It is a delight to drive, as long as the player driving it is experienced and capable.

The Dinka RT3000 Stats (Image via GTA Base)

As the vehicle statistics prove, the car has excellent handling in its class. As a tuner, players should do nothing less, and it seems Rockstar has kept these cars realistic.

There is also some good news for drift fans in GTA Online. Vehicle stance can now be modified from the interactions menu, which is a vital aspect for drifting. The Dinka RT3000 has a natural tendency to drift, and other tuners are expected to do the same.

This car is also quite reasonably priced in the game. GTA Online players can buy it from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for a price of $1,715,000. It can be stored in the player's garage and is customizable at Los Santos Customs as well as the Los Santos Car Meet.

