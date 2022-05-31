New GTA 5 mod aims to bring Liberty City to game

One of the most loved maps in the history of the GTA series is the iconic Liberty City. Players have witnessed many captivating features of Liberty City mainly in five games — the original Grand Theft Auto, GTA 3, GTA 4, Liberty City Stories, and Chinatown Wars.

Such is its popularity that many fans feel that it's high time to bring Liberty City action into play. Thanks to creators in the franchise's modding community, the fun has built up thanks to a mod that does exactly that.

Even though the previous Liberty City mods were taken down, the good news is on the counter. The new mod in question endeavors to bring Liberty City to Los Santos.

New "Liberty Alive" mod brings Liberty City to GTA 5

The mod was introduced in the game under the "Liberty Alive" banner by its creator, LucasKuo050510, from the modding community. It revolves around Liberty City East.

With the map being updated, Liberty City is looking to get back on the scene and is set to go live with this new map mod.

Article continues below ad

This Liberty City mod is mainly inspired by GTA 4's map. This version looks to have four of the five boroughs from New York City. Previously, Brooklyn was Broker, Manhattan was Algonquin, Queens was Dukes, and The Bronx was Bohan. Staten Island is the only borough believed not to be recreated in the mod.

Each spawn in the mod narrates a story of its own, and the cars are unique to the city. Players will find no signs of identical automobiles anywhere in the city.

The notable features are its diversity and interactable features in all the elements. Moreover, customized spawn points have taken up the excitement stakes high.

This mod allows users to experience Liberty City vibes in the game. They may get deja vu from the seven multiplayer mode missions or the Avenging Angel Missions.

Gamers will vouch for eccentric locations like Star Junction, Suffolk Police Station (Algonquin), and Construction Site (Frankfort Avenue), to name a few. Out of all the 70 Liberty City Missions, this mod will surely incorporate all the overlooked features of the cities so far.

Article continues below ad

Individuals should note that the Liberty Alive mod is a Menyoo Mod, so a GUI trainer mod menu is required to install such mods. This map mod entrusts players with options to gain total control over the game.

Mods like this become the foundation stones for all the other trainer mods.

Other important mods for complete Liberty City experience

Ubermacht Oracle XS-LE (Created by 13Stewartc)

Liberty City Vehicle & Ped Pack (Created by Monkeypolice188)

Liberty City V Remix V 30 (Created by Carl Johnson)

M1126 Stryker ICV (Created by SkylineGTRFreak)

Mammoth Squaddie (Created by Officer Failz)

Merryweather Security Pack (Created by Drewdy1)

MH-60L Black Hawk (Created by SkylineGTRFreak)

NOOSE Multi-Agency Pack (Created by Jacobmaate et al)

Article continues below ad

Believing GTA 6 is on the way, gamers can keep their gaming spirit alive by entering Liberty City in Los Santos. It's time to bring the former's fun-filled actions back.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far