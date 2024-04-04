New GTA San Andreas mod makes game world feel more lived-in

A new GTA San Andreas mod aims to revitalize the game world and make it feel more alive by introducing several unique props and NPCs throughout the map. The mod is quite an ambitious and highly detailed project by veteran modder Junior_Djjr. So if you're a fan of this 2004 classic, this will undoubtedly be good news.

The fact that this 20-year-old game is still receiving new content thanks to the efforts of its fanbase goes to show how popular it is. With that in mind, here's what you need to know about this new GTA San Andreas mod and how it transforms the game.

New GTA San Andreas mod Project Urbanize makes the game world more lively

A new GTA San Andreas mod called Project Urbanize is attempting to make the GTA San Andreas map feel more lived-in by adding new NPCs and props. These NPCs engage in behavior that makes them seem like they're part of the world, while the props give the extra lived-in touch that the map so desperately needs. The mod is being made by popular Brazilian GTA modder Junior_Djjr, who has contributed a lot to the San Andreas modding scene.

Rockstar's open-world environments have often been praised for their realism and detailing, and this also extends to the early Grand Theft Auto titles like GTA San Andreas. However, the game feels dated by today's standards and the world feels bland, especially when compared to some of Rockstar's later titles like GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2.

The game worlds in these titles feature several types of NPCs who seem to be going about their own routines, doing things that normal people would be expected to do. All this makes these games feel more immersive, like you're actually taking part in a real world with real people. On the other hand, the GTA San Andreas NPCs are very simple and don't engage in any interesting behavior.

Project Urbanize aims to change that by making these NPCs perform various actions and even using custom animations. The video embedded above is by the popular GTA YouTuber TheJizzy, who has showcased the changes that this new GTA San Andreas mod brings. After installing the mod, you'll find random NPCs tending to their vehicles, talking with each other, being seated in different positions across various places, and so on.

The basketball courts and the skate park in Los Santos now have NPCs who will be practicing their dunking skills and BMX skills, respectively. You'll find people working out at the Verona Beach gym, waiting at bus stops, talking on their phones, unloading cargo, and even GSF (Grove Street Families) members in gang-controlled areas. The list of changes is too long to cover in detail, so you should download this new GTA San Andreas mod and try it for yourself.

There's nothing more daunting than making a mod that transforms the map since it requires a lot of time, effort, and skill. Despite this, Junior_Djjr has made Project Urbanize available as a free download (from here), like most of his other mods. However, you can choose to donate to his Patreon for all his efforts, and this will also give you alpha access to this new GTA San Andreas mod.

