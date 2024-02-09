YouTuber recreates GTA 6 trailer in real life

A French YouTuber traveled to Miami to recreate the official GTA 6 trailer and visit the various locations featured in the 90-second video. Rockstar unveiled the first Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer on December 5, 2023, shattering multiple records. Since then, the internet has gone crazy over the trailer, analyzing it for minute details and eagerly awaiting the game's official release on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S in 2025.

Here's a breakdown of the video made by CYRILmp4 and how it depicts the similarities between the HD Universe rendition of Vice City and the real-life city of Miami.

Popular YouTuber goes to Miami to remake GTA 6 trailer

In the video titled "GTA 6 but in REAL LIFE! (translated from French)", the YouTuber CYRILmp4 and his friend roam around Miami, Florida, exploring various locations as seen in the trailer. The video is in French, but English-speaking viewers can understand most of it thanks to the auto-generated subtitles.

The video starts by highlighting how accurate the locations seen in the trailer were, as even the parasols at the beach were of the right color, just like their real-life counterparts. CYRILmp4 also discusses how players can buy properties in the Grand Theft Auto games and goes on to show a beautiful villa in Miami, including its cozy, spacious interiors, a picturesque pool, and a backyard area.

The YouTuber also discusses the tropical weather in Miami, which is prone to storms and rain showers, and expects GTA 6 to have a believable weather system like in Red Dead Redemption 2. RDR2 did an excellent job in making adverse weather feel lifelike, with detailed thunderstorms and realistic lightning strikes. Most importantly, he goes to Ocean Drive and spots all the iconic hotels that made their way to GTA Vice City.

These include Colon Hotel (based on Colony Hotel), Moonlite Hotel (inspired by Starlite Hotel), Ocean View Hotel (based on The Cleveland Hotel), and Deacon Hotel (influenced by Beacon Hotel). One of the buildings was also featured in Scarface (1983), a movie that heavily inspired the franchise. He also pointed out that the official art that shows the GTA 6 protagonists has a building named Atlantis Hotel in the background, which looks heavily inspired by Beacon Hotel.

CYRILmp4 also recorded some clips of the city that are identical to the ones seen in the official teaser. These include the aerial view of the Miami beachfront, the colorful murals at Wynwood Walls, the Miami docks as seen from the sea, and the aerial view of the Venetian Islands at night.

The YouTuber also goes to golf in Miami, although it should be noted that he went to the Miami Shores Country Club and not the Indian Creek Country Club, on which Leaf Links is based. Apart from Vice City, the GTA 6 trailer also depicted the US state of Florida, including an Everglades-like area and some smaller towns. CYRILmp4 has teased a second part to his video, in which he will explore the Everglades and look for gators.

