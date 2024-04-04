5 GTA 5 mods to enhance the gameplay experience

GTA 5 mods have helped keep the 2013 Rockstar Games title somewhat fresh. Although the studio has consistently released major DLCs and updates for its multiplayer, GTA Online, many still prefer playing the story mode with beloved characters like Michael De Santa, Trevor Philips, and Franklin Clinton. That said, the gameplay can become boring over time, especially given the game's age.

Luckily, there are quite a few mods that can add novelty to the experience, making the Grand Theft Auto title fun again while you wait for GTA 6's release. Here are five GTA 5 mods to enhance your gameplay experience.

Open All Interiors and 4 other GTA 5 mods to enhance the gameplay experience

1) Grand Theft Auto 5.5

Grand Theft Auto 5.5 (or simply GTA 5.5) by Ichibu is an incredibly ambitious and one of the best GTA 5 mods to try. It improves various aspects of GTA 5's gameplay such as vehicle handling, traffic, police patrolling system, wanted level response, gang activity, NPC density as well as behavior to name a few.

Another interesting aspect of this mod is a realistic police dispatch system that prevents cops from spawning instantly at the crime scene. Furthermore, the GTA 5.5 mod also enhances the weather, lighting, and reflections.

Those interested can download it from its official page on the NexusMods website, the link for which is given below:

Download link

2) GTA 4 Vigilante Missions

Choice of vigilante mission category (Image via gta5-mods)

GTA 4 features the most advanced iteration of vigilante missions in the series. Rockstar Games decided to not include this fan-favorite side activity in GTA 5, but JustDancePC's GTA 4 Vigilante Missions mod lets players access a police computer in any cop car to hunt down criminals in this game, just as they could in its predecessor.

There are two types of vigilante missions to choose from here: Most Wanted and Current Crimes. The former puts you up against some infamous real-life as well as fictional criminals, while the latter deals with assault, gang activities, stolen vehicles, and other such scenarios.

Download link

3) Open All Interiors

NewTheft's Open All Interiors mod is a must-have for those who prefer an immersive gameplay experience. The lack of accessible interiors in GTA 5's official version has always been a major letdown. Luckily, the issue can be rectified by installing this mod that unlocks countless enterable buildings.

These include the LifeInvader office, the Cluckin Bell Factory, Bahamas Mamas, Lester's house, the meat packing factory, Madrazo Ranch, the Union Depository, and the Tequi-La-La bar just to name a few.

Download link

4) Vehicle Explosion and Damage Control

MickieFinn's Vehicle Explosion and Damage Control is one of those GTA 5 mods that add realism to the title's gameplay. Once installed, vehicles won't explode or even catch fire easily. Instead, they will respond to damage dealt realistically and become undrivable when the engine health falls below a certain limit.

Players can even equip a seatbelt to reduce the impact of damage during crashes. Additionally, a screen blur effect triggers following a car crash for added immersion.

Download link

5) Online cars spawn naturally in traffic

Spice up GTA 5 story mode traffic with this mod (Image via gta5-mods.com)

Rockstar Games have added countless new cars in GTA Online over the years but none of them made their way to the story mode. Needless to say, this makes the latter's traffic and overall vehicular catalog pretty outdated. However, DD35_19's Online cars spawn naturally in traffic mod can freshen up this department.

As suggested by its name, the GTA 5 mod makes cars added with various GTA Online DLCs spawn naturally in traffic in story mode. Notably, off-road vehicles will spawn more in Blaine County, whereas the more expensive rides appear in Los Santos' posh neighborhoods.

Download link

