5 fastest 2-door cars in GTA Online in 2024

Generally, 2-door cars in GTA Online are considered fast as they mostly comprise Super and Sports cars that can take off in a fraction of a second and maintain amazing top speeds. However, the wide range of choices often makes picking the best among the lot quite confusing, which is especially the case with new players.

Most veterans already own such cars or have more than enough knowledge of the game to pick out the best and fastest 2-door cars in GTA Online. However, beginners with limited know-how and funds often end up wasting their money.

This article will help you out with this issue and suggest five of the fastest cars in this category that you can purchase in 2024.

Note: The article ranks the cars according to their base top speeds. It doesn't consider the speed after HSW upgrades or speed glitches.

5 of the fastest 2-door cars in GTA Online that are worth purchasing

5) Ocelot Pariah

The Ocelot Pariah is one of the most amazing 2-door cars in GTA Online that belongs to the Sports cars category. It has excellent top speed and handling, which makes it suitable for racing as well as cruising around town.

This car can reach a top speed of 136.00 mph (218.87 km/h) after a full upgrade which is quite good. This speed is achievable even without any special modifications like HSW Performance Upgrade. The Ocelot Pariah is also based on the real-life Aston Martin V12 Zagato and takes inspiration from the Ferrari 812 Superfast as well. It costs $1,420,000 in the game.

4) Declasse Scramjet

The Scramjet packs quite a punch (Image via Rockstar Games || BolbiiS/GTA Wiki)

The Declasse Scramjet is yet another addition to this list of incredible 2-door cars in GTA Online that not only looks excellent but also has enough top speed to keep it ahead of others in its category. Scramjet is a weaponized Supercar that can touch a top speed of 137.00 mph (220.48 km/h) after a full upgrade.

While it does have a Rocket Boost available, it is short and is mostly useful to gain fast acceleration in the game and reach its top speed quickly. On the other hand, the car costs a whopping $4,000,000. However, you're mostly paying for the speed and for the amazing design that is based on the Mach 5 from Speed Racer.

3) BF Weevil Custom

Muscle cars in the online multiplayer mode aren't generally known for their speed. However, the BF Weevil Custom is one of the most interesting 2-door cars in GTA Online that is shockingly fast in a straight line and can smoke almost every sports car in the game.

It can reach a top speed of 137.50 mph (221.28 km/h) after a full upgrade making it quite excellent in straight-line races. However, it does struggle at corners and will spin out if you rush there at this speed. The BF Weevil Custom is based on the real-life VW Beetle Rat Rod, giving it a peculiar look and design. The car also costs $1.8 million after the conversion from the base model to this custom variant.

2) Annis ZR380 (Arena)

This car is a great pick in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games || Monkeypolice188/GTA Wiki)

The Annis ZR380 (Arena) is one of the most fantastic 2-door cars in GTA Online simply because it is incredibly agile and a weaponized armored car in the game. This not only lets you zoom past the enemies but also obliterate them.

You can do this while going as fast as 140.50 mph (226.11 km/h) after a full upgrade and use the Rocket Boost to gain faster acceleration. Apart from the speed, the ZR380 also has a great design based on the real-life Nissan 350Z and 370Z, and the Porsche 935. However, all these things will cost you $2,138,640.

1) Grotti Vigilante

The Grotti Vigilante is another one of the top-notch 2-door cars in GTA Online that has excellent top speed, an extremely cool design, and great overall performance. This Batmobile-inspired weaponized Supercar can reach a top speed of 147.00 mph (236.57 km/h). This makes it one of the fastest Supercars in GTA Online and a great pick since it doesn't need any special upgrades.

However, the car does cost $3,750,000 which can be quite expensive for new players with limited funds. So, it's best to wait for a weekly discount rotation where the Vigilante might appear and be available on sale. It is also an incredible vehicle you can purchase in the online multiplayer mode.

In the meantime, you can check out the various amazing guns you should own in 2024.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you play GTA Online solo or with friends? I ride solo I play with the gang 0 votes View Discussion