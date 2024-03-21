5 fastest Supercars in GTA Online in 2024, ranked according to top speed

Supercars in GTA Online are not just a status symbol but also offer great speed and performance that are worth their expensive price tag. Their extravagant design is another thing that sets them apart from other vehicles in the online multiplayer mode. There are 58 Supercars in GTA Online, so picking out the best among the lot can be quite confusing.

This is a bigger problem for beginners who have limited knowledge of the game and don't know where to best invest their money. Since there is no specific way to check out the exact stats of a vehicle in the game, they are prone to making grave mistakes and wasting their hard-earned cash.

So, this article will list the five best Supercars that one can purchase in the game.

Note: The list accounts for the speed of the cars after the HSW Performance upgrade as well. HSW is only available on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Deveste Eight, Entity MT, and 3 other fastest Supercars in GTA Online

5) Coil Cyclone 2

Coil Cyclone 2 is an amazing vehicle and one of the electric Supercars in GTA Online. It has incredible looks and great performance. This makes it one of the best cars in the game for both veteran players and newbies. While it does take a while to get used to its handling, its top speed compensates for that.

The basic top speed of the vehicle caps at 119.25 mph (191.91 km/h); players on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S can use the HSW Performance upgrade to boost it to 141.00 mph (226.92 km/h). This makes it one of the best-performing vehicles in the game.

4) Pegassi Weaponized Ignus

The Pegassi Weaponized Ignus is not a normal vehicle in the game. It is one of the weaponized Supercars in GTA Online that offers performance and guns that make it one the deadliest things in the multiplayer mode. Similar to others, its normal top speed only goes to 124.75 mph (200.77 km/h), which is quite good in itself.

That said, with the HSW Performance upgrade, one can boost it to a stunning 146.25 mph (235.37 km/h). This allows it to chase down fleeing suspects and enemies and gun them down. On top of that, players have the perfect opportunity to obtain this vehicle till the GTA Online weekly discounts last. One can get it for 30% off till March 27, 2024.

3) Grotti Vigilante

Grotti Vigilante is another weaponized Supercar in GTA Online that has amazing performance alongside weapons that offer great offense and help during missions and normal cruising in public lobbies. On top of that, it also has a great top speed of 147.00 mph (236.57 km/h).

Another amazing thing about the Grotti Vigilante is that it can achieve this speed without any special modification. This makes it faster than most of the other sports cars in GTA Online as well. To make things even better, the car is based on the Batmobile, so anyone willing to drive in style should get it in the game.

2) Overflod Entity MT

The Overflod Entity MT is one of the sleek and relatively simple-looking Supercars in GTA Online that one can obtain. However, it exceeds everyone's expectations when it comes to performance as it can touch a top speed of 131.25 mph (211.23 km/h) with ease.

Once you install the HSW Performance upgrades, this speed can be further boosted to 150.50 mph (242.21 km/h). This makes it one of the fastest vehicles in GTA Online. While the car does look rather simple, you can get the topless variant to make things cooler and feel the breeze when driving across the town.

1) Principe Deveste Eight

When it comes to speed, there is no doubt that the Principe Deveste Eight made it to the top of the list. It is, after all, one of the fastest Supercars in GTA Online. Even without the HSW upgrade, it can reach a top speed of 131.75 mph (212.03 km/h), which is quite impressive.

Things become incredible once you get the modification and can drive the car at a stunning 151.75 mph (244.22 km/h). This Supercar in GTA Online has both great design and amazing performance.

You can also check out all the amazing stuff that Rockstar Games is offering during the ongoing GTA Online weekly update.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you like Supercars in GTA Online? Yes, I love them Nah, not really 0 votes View Discussion