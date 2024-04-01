5 best guns in GTA Online (post-Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update)

The best guns in GTA Online can deal tremendous damage and are also quite handy. While some lack range or fire speed, they make it up with damage and vice versa. On the other hand, a few are well-balanced and offer the best of both worlds but they can be quite expensive to purchase, especially for new players. However, price is not the only issue beginners face when choosing the best guns in GTA Online. Several amazing weapons are often locked behind tiers which can be unlocked after reaching a certain character level in the game.

This article will list some of the best guns in GTA Online that are amazing for both Pv missions and PvP interactions.

Note: Some parts of the article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinion.

5 of the Best Guns in GTA Online that you should purchase in 2024

1) Special Carbine

The Special Carbine with the extended mag upgrade (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Special Carbine is one of the best guns in GTA Online simply because it has many upgrade features and can be obtained from level one. On top of that, it has a great fire rate and damage that can take care of most enemies even at range.

This makes it quite deadly during GTA Online missions. While it normally holds 30 rounds, you can purchase and equip the Drum Roll magazine to carry 100 rounds. This will make your life much easier as you won't need to reload the weapon frequently and continue firing and depressing the enemies. Note that the Special Carbine costs $14,750 in-game.

2) AP Pistol

AP Pistol is another one of the best guns in GTA Online that you can purchase. However, you must reach rank 33 to buy it or wait till it appears in the Gun Van's stock during one of the GTA Online weekly update rotations. The AP Pistol is a deadly handgun with incredible first-shot accuracy. You can use it while driving a vehicle, and it has much better damage and performance than the micro SMG.

On top of that, you can use an extended magazine to increase its capacity, making it deadly during drive-bys. The gun also only costs $5,000 which is dirt cheap in the game.

3) Assault Shotgun

The Assault Shotgun with the drum mag (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Assault Shotgun is one of the deadliest weapons in the online multiplayer mode simply because it is a fully automatic shotgun and can use an extended drum magazine. Combined with its damage output and range, it is one of the best guns in GTA Online that you can purchase.

However, you must wait and reach level 37 to unlock this deadly weapon in the game. Once unlocked, you will need to spend $10,000 to purchase it from Ammu-Nation or the Gun Van if it is in stock. The Assault Shotgun is perfect for clearing out grouped enemies in tight spaces like when raiding the Stash Houses.

4) Railgun

Railgun has always been a deadly weapon in-game and that fact hasn't changed even after the recent Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update. This gun can down even the deadliest helicopters and jets in GTA Online since it shoots laser-like shots that pack a lot of damage.

However, it is ridiculously expensive and can only be bought from the Gun Van. If it is in stock, it usually costs around $730,000 but can sometimes be on sale during GTA Online weekly discounts. This is the perfect time to purchase this weapon. It is also worth noting that some of the armored vehicles in the game can take more than one shot to blow up after getting hit by the Railgun. So, it is best to be ready for the worst.

5) Heavy Sniper MKII

The Heavy Sniper MKII is undoubtedly one of the best guns in GTA Online that you can obtain. However, to get the MKII variant, you will first need to purchase the base version of the Heavy Sniper for $38,150 and then convert it after spending around $165,375.

However, once this is done, you can access amazing customization and modification options like Explosive Rounds that make Heavy Sniper MKII so deadly in the online multiplayer mode. The gun's accuracy as well as its insane damage make it one of the most favored weapons in the game. It will come in handy when completing the various Cluckin Bell Farm Raid missions as well.

In the meantime, you can also check out the various sales and value-for-money items available in the game thanks to the ongoing GTA Online weekly discounts.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Which category of weapons do you prefer more in GTA Online? SMGs Assault Rifles 0 votes View Discussion