5 reasons why BF Weevil Custom in GTA Online is so special

GTA Online has no shortage of exotic cars, but the BF Weevil Custom stands out among them. A lot of gamers are interested in this vehicle but are unaware of its features and qualities. Several things make this ride special in GTA Online; however, its low cost makes players suspicious of its quality and performance. This is mainly because most good vehicles are super expensive.

This article will highlight some of the features of this muscle car that make it so special in GTA Online.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Five things that make the BF Weevil Custom a special car in GTA Online

1) This car looks unique

Appearance is quite an important feature of a vehicle and is what attracts the attention of buyers in the first place. While the BF Weevil Custom might not be the prettiest car in this game, it will still turn heads in online lobbies.

Based on the real-life VW Beetle Rat Rod, the Weevil has protruding wheels. Moreover, this vehicle's lack of fenders allows it to look different from other four-wheelers in the game. Lastly, its circular front headlamps and the visible suspensions ensure that it maintains a classic race-car look even after you modify it.

2) It delivers good performance

It is a common notion in this title's multiplayer that exotic-looking muscle cars are slow and underpowered. Used to proving everyone wrong, the Weevil has a top speed of 137.50 mph (221.28 km/h), making it one of the fastest cars in GTA Online.

Moreover, this vehicle does not sacrifice handling and braking for that high speed. Gamers can effortlessly use this car in races and stay ahead of the competition. According to Rockstar Games' official records, the BF Weevil Custom has a rating of 85.77 for speed, 84.38 for acceleration, and 63.86 for handling.

3) It comes at an affordable price

Most performance-focused vehicles in GTA Online come with hefty price tags. This makes them inaccessible to newbies struggling to maintain a steady flow of cash. But, it is important to obtain a good car to compete in races and earn more money.

Well, this is exactly where BF Weevil Custom can help. Gamers can purchase its base model, the BF Weevil, for a price of $870,000 and then modify it for an additional $980,000. This will get them the custom version of the car that has everything that they need at a reasonable price.

4) The ability to perform stunts

When it comes to stunts, most players usually look to motorcycles in GTA Online. After all, they are much more agile and maneuverable. However, the BF Weevil Custom can do a lot of things that other cars in Grand Theft Auto Online can't.

For example, gamers can perform wheelies in this car without any problems. That is usually impossible to do with a four-wheeler, much less a muscle car, in GTA Online. With a little bit of practice, anyone will be able to balance this vehicle on its hind legs while riding across Los Santos in style.

5) It has a vast array of available modifications

The BF Weevil Custom has a lot of customizations in GTA Online that will allow players to transform it to suit their tastes. The options in this regard not only affect the looks of this ride but also improve its performance.

The modifications for the BF Weevil Custom are quite cheap. They cost anywhere from $750 - $11,000. But, the boost in performance will be obtained by customizing it will be noticeable, making this vehicle's price-to-performance ratio quite good.

So, these were some reasons why the BF Weevil Custom is a special car and why everyone should have it in their garage.

