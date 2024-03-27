What is GTA 5.5, and how to get it in 2024?

GTA 5.5 is a mod for Grand Theft Auto 5 on the PC that aims to improve various aspects of it. This extension's creator is Ichibu, and it is available for free. Grand Theft Auto 5's multiplayer, GTA Online, gets updated regularly. However, it has become quite boring, mostly due to it being a 10-year-old game.

Therefore, players can give GTA 5.5 a try to experience Grand Theft Auto 5's story mode in a new way while waiting for Grand Theft Auto 6 to launch. More details about the mod are available below.

Here are some notable features of the GTA 5.5 mod and how to get it in 2024

Some notable features of the GTA 5.5 mod include increased reflections, brighter lights with an increased render distance, a new dust effect, brighter sunlight, darker shadows, thicker rain, bigger waves, and a subtle heat haze effect. The extension also makes nights darker, especially in the countryside.

Additionally, it adds complex handling remodeling for around 85% of the vehicles in GTA 5. This should allow you to feel their weight, adding to the level of realism and immersion.

The mod spices up the in-game traffic by adding some cars from GTA Online DLCs and introduces a new traffic system that incorporates day-night cycles, implementing rush-hour traffic in some areas and quiet roads in residential places.

Grand Theft Auto 5.5 features a new traffic system (Image via nexusmods.com)

GTA 5.5 notably increases pedestrian density and adds more random AI behavior. Moreover, interestingly, it spawns some NPCs with weapons, albeit mostly tasers or broken bottles.

Street gangs have been focused on as well, as some of them take over certain districts of the city at night in the mod. This results in fights breaking out more often than usual, contributing to a more lively open-world environment.

Los Santos at night with the mod installed (Image via nexusmods.com)

That said, the police will patrol gang zones at night in various vehicles and keep an eye on tourist spots during the day. GTA 5.5 also introduces a realistic dispatch system that sees cops take time to reach a crime scene instead of spawning instantly in its vicinity.

A similar system was seen in the GTA 6 leaks, but it is yet to be officially showcased. Other enhancements made to the police system by this mod are improved tactics, diverse forces, and officers carrying a wider variety of weapons.

GTA 5.5 is free to download, and those interested can get it from the NexusMods website.

Here is a link for the same:

Grand Theft Auto 5.5 Nexus Mods page

The mod's download size is only 1.3 MB, meaning that you won't have to wait much to access it. Those requiring assistance with installing it can refer to the video above.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Have you installed any mods for GTA 5 before? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion