GTA 5.5 mod: Download link, features, and more

The GTA 5.5 mod is a total overhaul of the game that aims to expand all aspects of Grand Theft Auto 5. The official description on Nexus Mods described the mod as having improved graphics, weather, driving, and more. It also brings new cars and random events along with some other changes to increase the immersion.

So, if you're bored of playing Grand Theft Auto 5 and can't wait for Grand Theft Auto 6 to drop, it's time to try out this excellent mod. Here's a detailed description of everything you'll get from the GTA 5.5 mod.

Everything you need to know about GTA 5.5 mod

You'll DLC vehicles in the streets of Los Santos with this mod (Image via Rockstar Games || NexusMods)

The GTA 5.5 mod is a total conversion for Grand Theft Auto 5 that's available at NexusMods right now. According to the author Ichibu, the mod adds:

"Better graphics, better weather, better driving, more nice cars to steal, more interesting things that can happen if you do, better gangs, better peds, better shootouts, more interesting but easier police, topped off with some more realism and immersion."

Here's a link to the GTA 5.5 mod.

Regarding the mod's graphic improvements, the world has more reflections, increased render distances, brighter streetlights, highly improved weather effects, and a refined color palette. Most vehicles have been remodeled with more realistic physics in mind. Traffic has also been made more realistic, with more density and proper day and night cycles. Vehicle lighting has been tuned to closely match real-life ones, and AI has been improved.

The download size for the GTA 5.5 mod is a mere 1.3MB. However, don't let it deceive you, as this mod does many things to change the game completely. Installing it is quite easy if you've installed GTA 5 mods before with OpenIV. Just follow the instructions on the mod page if you don't know what to do. The download also comes with a ReadMe file.

All the new content is actually added using clever edits of the game files themselves, such as adding all the DLC vehicles from GTA Online.

The GTA 5.5 mod aims to overhaul the in-game traffic (Image via Rockstar Games || NexusMods)

Another interesting change that the GTA 5.5 mod brings is that of the police AI. There's a large variety of cops, and they will use different vehicles and patrol areas with more tourists or criminal activity. They also won't spawn out of nowhere and, instead, take some time to arrive. According to the GTA 6 leaked footage, the upcoming game is also expected to have a similar system.

The gangs have also been refined, much like some other NPC mods for GTA 5. They are found where there should've been more gang members in the vanilla game. These gangs also have complex relationships with each other and will engage in combat with their enemies or help out their allies. These changes have been applied to the usual peds as well, so there's more NPC variety and density now.

Other minor changes include an overhaul to the melee and weapon damage, making combat more satisfying. With all the changes that the GTA 5.5 mod brings, it might be one of the most fun GTA 5 mods you should try in 2024.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you use mods that make GTA 5 more realistic? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion