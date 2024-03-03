5 of the most fun GTA 5 mods to try in 2024

The world of GTA 5 mods brings about everything you wished you could do in the base game. Not only do these mods increase the replayability of a 10-year-old title, but they also turn the game into something completely new. For instance, a superhero mod for a game that's centered around realism makes for a unique experience.

Or, you could add something that simply enhances the vanilla experience without changing the gameplay, like a mod that improves the police chases. Whatever the effect is, mods definitely increase the fun factor associated with a game. So here's a list of some extremely entertaining GTA 5 mods you should try out in 2024.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

From Ultimate Superman script mod to Simple Zombies, here are the five most entertaining GTA 5 mods

1) Ultimate Superman script mod

If you ever wanted to be a superhero in GTA 5, this mod is the one. However, there aren't many opportunities to be a hero in Los Santos, and instead, you might turn out to be a villain. Well, the Ultimate Superman script mod allows you to be both, as Superman's ridiculous strength can be used to cause mayhem in the game.

This mod adds all of Superman's powers, such as different types of heat vision attacks and the ability to freeze things. You can execute different moves like grabbing and throwing NPCs or even carrying them gently, all with realistic animations.

2) Pedestrian riot

There's a cheat in every one of the older 3D Universe GTA games that makes every NPC go hostile and start attacking each other as well as the player. Famously known as 'riot mode,' it's a fun way to experience the game, where the usual stillness of the game world is broken with widespread violence and destruction.

Although Rockstar decided to allow cheats in GTA 5, there's no riot mode cheat available. This GTA 5 mod, however, adds that feature to the game. Simply activate it and watch the chaos unfold as Los Santos turns into a war zone, with every NPC attacking each other with guns and other weapons.

3) LSPDFR

LSPDFR (Los Santos Police Department First Response) is a total conversion GTA 5 mod that turns the game into a police simulator. The mod allows almost everything you can think of that falls under the duty of a police officer in Los Santos. In fact, it closely resembles the police roles played by many popular streamers in GTA 5 RP servers.

This mod allows you to decide how to enforce the law in San Andreas, and this freedom extends to the police department itself. As mentioned on their website:

"You can create custom police agencies, change around police vehicles, or even give your officers rocket launchers."

4) Better Chases+

You may not always like being the police in GTA 5, but if you wish the in-game police were as in-depth and realistic as the previously mentioned mod, you should try out Better Chases+. This GTA 5 mod makes the police AI much smarter, making it harder to evade them.

They use more realistic maneuvers to take you down during a chase, and they won't just gun you down immediately. They also have better memories now, so simply losing your wanted level won't be enough. Your character's clothes and vehicles will all remain suspicious once you get a wanted level.

5) Simple Zombies

Zombies are a popular subject for Grand Theft Auto modders, and the best GTA 5 mod that brings zombies over to San Andreas is Simple Zombies. This is a total conversion mod that turns Grand Theft Auto 5 into a zombie survival game. Apart from zombies, you'll also have to manage your hunger and sleep levels.

The mod also requires you to loot and hunt for resources, and you can then craft defenses to fend off zombie hordes. You can also recruit new survivors, share weapons among your group, and defend against zombies together.

