New Take-Two game raises concerns about GTA 6 "getting delayed into 2026"

A new Mafia game titled Mafia: The Old Country is set to release in 2025, the same year as GTA 6. It should be noted that both the Mafia and Grand Theft Auto franchises are owned by Take-Two Interactive. The former is usually published by 2K Games, while the latter is published by Rockstar Games; both companies are subsidiaries of Take-Two.

Now, Grand Theft Auto 6 fans are worried that the new Mafia game's announcement might indicate a delay for the next Grand Theft Auto title. Redditor SuchAppeal raised their concerns about this.

"And I don't really want to stir up worry but it has me worried because if we get a date for Mafia 4 before GTA VI I'm pretty sure that'll hint when GTA VI will drop and if that date is in fall 2025… I don't even want to say this… but GTA VI may be getting delayed into 2026."

The original poster (OP) believes that Take-Two won't release the next Mafia game anywhere near Grand Theft Auto 6's release date. So, according to them, since Mafia: The Old Country already has a release date, it means Grand Theft Auto VI would be pushed back. This concern comes from the fact that the Mafia and Grand Theft Auto series are pretty close, and the latter is often considered a GTA competitor.

Both franchises feature open-world games where the protagonists are part of the criminal underworld. There's a heavy emphasis on vehicles and weapons in both series, and the wanted system, combat, and more are quite similar. Missions are played out more linearly in the Mafia games, while Grand Theft Auto games, especially the newer ones, allow you to make choices.

A major difference is the period, as almost every Mafia game to date has been set in an older timeline compared to Grand Theft Auto. The new game, Mafia: The Old Country, has the oldest setting as of now, as it takes you to 1900s Sicily. Note that the game isn't Mafia 4 but a standalone title that's not a part of the mainline series.

Senor_Tortuga308 believes Grand Theft Auto 6 is "almost definitely getting delayed" as Rockstar will likely want to ensure it's in perfect condition upon launch, without any major bugs and issues. The Definitive Edition Trilogy was launched in a buggy and unplayable state, which didn't go down well with fans.

Unlike the OP, not all fans are worried about a delay. Many believe it will indeed launch in Fall 2025, while others don't mind if it's pushed back to 2026.

It should also be noted that the exact release window for Mafia: The Old Country hasn't been revealed. We just know that it's coming out next year, while Grand Theft Auto VI is said to launch in Fall 2025.

Take-Two has reassured Fall 2025 release window for GTA 6

Take-Two Interactive announced the GTA 6 release window back in May 2024, which even resulted in its falling share price. Now, in a recent audio call, CEO Strauss Zelnick doubled down on the Fall 2025 release window for Grand Theft Auto 6. This was even listed in a future lineup table from Take-Two's Q1 2025 Earnings Release document and even mentioned during the investor presentation.

As of now, Grand Theft Auto VI has only one official trailer of 90 seconds that shows us a glimpse into Leonida and its locals. The Vice City map is featured heavily during this teaser, along with the main characters, Jason and Lucia. The game is slated to launch on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles for now, so a PC release is still not confirmed.

