"23 Years Evolution": GTA 6 has seemingly come a long way from original Vice City club mechanism

GTA 6 will feature one of the most iconic settings in the entire franchise, Vice City. This fictional iteration of Miami previously appeared in Grand Theft Auto Vice City and Vice City Stories. One of the most popular locations in these titles is the Malibu Club, which fans have been comparing with a nightclub seen in Grand Theft Auto 6's trailer.

While the impressive graphical upgrade is a testament to the significant evolution this franchise has undergone, the realistic character models and high NPC density are specifically worth noting.

Fans compare the nightclub seen in GTA 6 trailer with Vice City's iconic Malibu Club

Reddit user u/GroundbreakingTest22's post compares the original Vice City's Malibu Club to a nightclub that will be featured in GTA 6's map. The nightclub from Grand Theft Auto 4 story mode DLC, The Ballad of Gay Tony, has also been thrown into the mix to showcase this mechanic's evolution over the years, drawing numerous comments from viewers.

Comment byu/GroundbreakingTest22 from discussion inGTA6 Expand Post

Comment byu/GroundbreakingTest22 from discussion inGTA6 Expand Post

A few users also pointed out that the Malibu Club itself is yet to be seen in the HD Universe, which features Grand Theft Auto 4, 5, and likely the next game as well.

Comment byu/GroundbreakingTest22 from discussion inGTA6 Expand Post

Comment byu/GroundbreakingTest22 from discussion inGTA6 Expand Post

Since Grand Theft Auto Vice City and Grand Theft Auto 6 will be set in separate universes, there is a good chance of returning locations looking a bit different in the upcoming release. Nevertheless, it would be great if such venues appear in GTA 6 trailer 2, which is expected to come out later this year.

Comment byu/GroundbreakingTest22 from discussion inGTA6 Expand Post

Notably, fans also pointed out the absence of nightclubs from 2013's Grand Theft Auto 5. While this mechanism is missing in the title's story mode, it was later featured as a business in Grand Theft Auto Online.

It remains one of the best acquisitions in the game and should return as a business in GTA 6, with nightclubs fitting well in a setting like Vice City. Having said that, note that not much is known about the sequel's gameplay features and mechanics as of this writing.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you think the Malibu Club will be showcased in GTA 6 trailer 2? Yes No 0 votes