A Google Stadia version of GTA 5 was reportedly planned at one point

Since its release in 2013, GTA 5 has been ported over to many different console generations and platforms. The most recent example is the release of the Expanded & Enhanced edition in March 2022 for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles. However, it looks like there was one more version of the game planned and ultimately scrapped as per a new report.

@Mvbrr, who often accurately reports inside information, once again shared some intriguing details about a canceled project. According to their post on X on January 20, 2025, there was a Google Stadia version of GTA 5 planned in 2022. They also shared some other details that can be found below in the article.

Apart from GTA 5’s Google Stadia version, insider shares possible GTA 6 PC release window

As can be seen above, the @Mvbrr reported that the Google Stadia version of GTA 5 was planned in 2022 and ultimately “buried” (translated from Portuguese by Google):

"2022 a version of GTAV was planned and buried for Google stadia."

Keep in mind that Google Stadia was still adding games to its catalog like Darksiders 3 in 2022, so it’s possible that Rockstar also considered bringing its popular Grand Theft Auto game to the platform.

However, Google Stadia being discontinued in 2023 seemingly shut down any plans for a GTA 5 port.

Additionally, @Mvbrr also shared a possible GTA 6 release window for PC. In a follow-up post on X, the insider stated the following (translated from Portuguese by Google):

“IF GTAVI is released this year, then expect a PC version in the first half of 2027.”

Their report suggested a possibility of GTA 6’s release in 2025 amid concerns of a possible delay. While the game is currently scheduled to be released only on current-gen consoles, many in the gaming community are expecting Rockstar to release a PC version in 2026. However, as per the insider’s report, it seems that PC gamers might have to wait longer.

In another related X post, @Mvbrr stated that Red Dead Redemption 2 would release on the Nintendo Switch 2. Here's what they said (translated from Portuguese by Google):

"2023 a confidential document of a discussion between Microsoft & T2 to release RDR2 Gen9 for game pass on day one. (This year some games were leaked that would potentially go to the Switch 2 and supposedly RDR2 would be included, we wait)."

The upcoming Nintendo console was officially revealed on January 16, 2025, and there have been rumors that some Rockstar Games are already planned for it.

Readers are advised to take all leaks, rumors, and reports by insiders with a grain of salt. Rockstar is expected to release Grand Theft Auto 5 Expanded & Enhanced features on PC this year.

