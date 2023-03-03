A workaround seemingly found for GTA Online G's Cache spawn issue

GTA Online players facing an issue with the G's Cache not spawning have a simple solution to their dilemma. The main problem that often causes daily collectibles not to generate is when one plays the game around the daily reset.

That's typically around 6 am (UTC). Daily collectibles are expected to change their spawning location at this time. If a player cannot find something like G's Cache or something similar, they should log off and log back in.

The easiest way to prevent this spawn issue is not to play GTA Online around 6 am (UTC).

How to fix the G's Cache spawn issue in GTA Online

Either log off & log in at 6:01 AM UTC or preferring to stay in-session, join a contact mission at exactly 6 AM UTC & exit back to freemode

#GTAOnline The bug with G's Caches & Daily Collectibles not resetting occurs when playing & staying in-session prior to and during 6 AM UTCEither log off & log in at 6:01 AM UTC or preferring to stay in-session, join a contact mission at exactly 6 AM UTC & exit back to freemode The bug with G's Caches & Daily Collectibles not resetting occurs when playing & staying in-session prior to and during 6 AM UTCEither log off & log in at 6:01 AM UTC or preferring to stay in-session, join a contact mission at exactly 6 AM UTC & exit back to freemode#GTAOnline

Tez2 did highlight this issue in the above tweet, along with another method to fix G's Cache and other daily collectibles to spawn correctly. That means a player's choices for correcting this issue include the following:

Log off and log back in. Join a Contact Mission and leave to go back to Freemode.

Both options are incredibly simple to do. If this issue is prevalent for you, then you can try one of those methods.

Daily reset time in other time zones

Daily Objectives also reset at this time (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here is when the daily reset happens for Americans:

Hawaii-Aleutian Standard Time: 8 pm

8 pm Alaska Standard Time: 9 pm

9 pm Pacific Standard Time: 10 pm

10 pm Mountain Standard Time: 11 pm

11 pm Central Standard Time: 12 am

12 am Eastern Standard Time: 1 am

It's quite easy for somebody to play GTA Online late and wonder where G's Cache or other daily collectibles are. On a similar note, here are some European times when this reset happens:

Western European Time: 6 am

6 am Central European Time: 7 am

7 am Eastern European Time: 8 am

These time zones should clarify when a player might run into this problem. Everything listed above is equal to 6 am (UTC).

List of daily collectibles in GTA Online

This is the most recent one that players might be having trouble with

Here is a list of daily collectibles that tend to change their spawn locations at the daily reset time of 6 am (UTC):

Buried Stashes

G's Caches

Hidden Caches

Junk Energy Skydives

Shipwrecks

Stash Houses

Treasure Chests

If you cannot find any of them and happen to be playing around the time the daily reset happens, try switching lobbies.

How to change lobbies in GTA Online

The following is a simple step-by-step guide for new players wondering how to change lobbies in GTA Online:

Pause the game. Do note that this doesn't pause the game for everybody else, so you can get Wasted during this if another player or NPC attacks you. Go to 'Online.' Select 'Find New Session.' Pick whichever type of lobby works best for you.

This simple method should help players forcefully respawn G's Cache and other daily collectibles in case they don't show up around 6 am (UTC).

Knowing how to swap sessions is useful for various tasks in Grand Theft Auto Online. For example, players can do their Sell Missions without being at risk of other players ruining it for them.

