How to find G's Cache in GTA Online every day

G's Cache is a daily collectible that has a random spawn location for every player in GTA Online. Naturally, some gamers will be curious about how to find it. Essentially, they have two options:

Use a map with all known locations and search them one by one. Blindly find them while traveling through the world map.

The second method isn't reliable for somebody actively seeking this daily collectible. Hence, this guide will focus on a more pragmatic way to obtain the box by offering information on how to find it as well as a map of all its known locations. Moreover, this article will also mention the rewards players can get for acquiring G's Cache.

GTA Online guide: How to locate G's Cache

The box is what you need to collect (Image via GTA Wiki)

Anybody looking for G's Cache in GTA Online should know the following information:

There are 15 general areas where this collectible can spawn.

Inside each of those 15 locations are five potential spots where the player will find this item.

To collect this box, just approach it and press E on the keyboard (right on the d-pad for consoles).

If you get close to this collectible, you should see a purple box icon on the map.

Getting closer to it will reveal a white circle, which is where you can find this collectible in one of the aforementioned five spots.

Hopping sessions can change where the collectible spawns.

The item you're looking for is a box. The areas this object spawns in don't have other containers that look like it. This means most gamers should be able to spot it at first glance.

Now that players have a general idea of how this feature works, it's time to look at a map with all known locations where G's Cache may spawn.

Map of all known locations for G's Cache in GTA Online

A map of all possible spawns (Image via Rockstar Games)

The above map gives GTA Online players a good look at all the places G's Cache may generate. Remember, anybody who gets close to its spawn will see a purple box icon on the minimap. Using the above map and a good vehicle should allow gamers to quickly find this daily collectible quickly.

You don't have to worry about other players stealing the package since its spawn isn't the same for everybody. The only thing left to discuss on this topic is the potential rewards gamers will get for obtaining this collectible in GTA Online.

Rewards

The rewards that a person will get for collecting this box include:

Money (Anywhere from $15,000 to $22,500 outside of event weeks)

RP

Snacks

Ammo

Some event weeks might offer bonuses that grant players extra cash or additional items for collecting some of these boxes. Therefore, it's worth mentioning that the above rewards list is permanent and does not include any weekly updates that add more prizes to this feature.

Players should know that G's Cache is a daily collectible, meaning that they can obtain it once per day. Finding it isn't hard if the gamer actively searches all 15 areas where the item can spawn.

