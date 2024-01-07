Andrew Tate once again ridicules GTA 6 fans for playing video games

GTA 6 is on the horizon, and the controversies surrounding the upcoming title have not stopped. Andrew Tate, among several others, has again taken to social media to ridicule Grand Theft Auto 6 fans and the video game community. This is not the first time Andrew or his brother have made these types of statements regarding the franchise.

In a recent tweet, he said:

"Your children and grand children won't care about your video game accomplishments. They will say he failed us. Let me check his PlayStation account maybe he has a good character in GTA 6."

Tate has released several other videos openly criticizing Grand Theft Auto and the gaming industry. While his fans are unsurprisingly happy with what he says, others not so much.

In the clip shared on his account on X (formerly Twitter), Andrew went on ranting about people wasting their time playing video games instead of making money in real life.

People have mixed reactions to Andre Tate's statement regarding GTA 6 and video games

Expand Tweet

As mentioned before, Andrew Tate fans have jumped on the bandwagon to hate video games and how they are ruining kids. On the other hand, gamers are criticizing this one-sided statement, stating that everything should be in moderation, including gaming.

This is one of the many instances when Andred Tate has mocked Grand Theft Auto 6 and targeted video game enthusiasts. Some people are even curious why he is particularly targeting this franchise. He released a video alongside his brother mocking people for hyping the game's trailer when it rolled out in December 2023.

These are some of the reactions to Andrew Tates' statement:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Similar to Andrew Tate, one individual that has been consistently bothering the Grand Theft Auto community is the GTA 6 Florida Joker. He has once again threatened Rockstar Games to pay him a huge sum of money, or he will side with the Grand Theft Auto 6 hacker to cause harm to the company. The studio has not yet responded to his statements.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you think playing video games is a waste of time? Yes it is No it is not 0 votes