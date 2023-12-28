Andrew Tate mocks GTA 6 fans for spending time in a digital world, internet reacts

GTA 6 will roll out in 2025, but the game has already garnered a lot of positive and negative attention. While fans of the franchise are excited to get their hands on the highly anticipated title, some individuals feel otherwise. For instance, influencer and former kickboxer Andrew Tate has been mocking the game's trailer and the fan base. He shared his views when the first trailer dropped and has again criticized those who enjoy games like GTA.

In a clip shared by @DramaAlert on X (formerly Twitter), Andrew and his brother Tristan can be seen mocking fans for enjoying the video game and spending time in the digital world. He said:

"If you're gonna dedicate time on a computer console to try and build up digital cars and digital fake money in a digital fake world, why not spend the same time building real cars and real money in the real world."

He further mocked gamers by saying they have cars and have visited nice clubs in Miami, albeit in GTA 6 (insert sarcastic tone). As a result, the clip has enraged fans of the franchise.

Most fans find Andrew Tate's statement about GTA 6 illogical and absurd

Expand Tweet

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan are popular figures known for flaunting their money and cars besides sharing success advice, particularly to males. The Tate brothers called out GTA 6 when the game's first trailer dropped on December 5.

Fans were stunned by their reaction at the time and appeared equally confused by the recent clip. While some Tate fans argue that he is correct and that playing video games like Grand Theft Auto 6 is a waste of time, others opine that enjoying a game to relax is not wrong.

Here are some reactions to the viral clip that has been circulating online:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Besides Andrew Tate, the Florida Joker has also been in the news. The latter has threatened to sue Rockstar Games if they don't pay him money for using his likeness. This has been going on for a while now, although the studio has not responded to the situation.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you agree with what Andrew Tate said? Yes I do No, I absolutely don't 0 votes