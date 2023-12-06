GTA 6 already becoming controversial as Tate brothers speak against it

GTA 6 shook the world after its first trailer was dropped by Rockstar Games, and it seems that it is already becoming controversial. The Tate brothers, Tristan Tate and Andrew Tate, recently criticized the game during a livestream on Rumble. The former said that he did not want to see young children shooting police officers in video games:

“I’m not a fan of anyone under the age of 18, 21 maybe, playing video games where the goal is to shoot police officers”

The Tate Brothers are not fans of GTA 6 and want a different concept

After the release of the GTA 6 trailer by Rockstar Games, Andrew Tate asked his brother Tristan Tate about his thoughts on the series and whether he ever played any of the GTA games. The latter replied that he played the first title in the series as a child but mentioned that it didn't have any real graphic violence back then.

Tristan also praised the themes and message of the Mario games:

“Video games aren’t necessarily evil. But, you know, I remember when video games... cause I’m very old, I’m an old man… I remember playing a little man with a red cap trying to rescue the princess and teaming up with your brother. Now if rescuing purity from evil while teaming up with your brother isn’t a good theme of a video game, then I don’t really know what it is...”

While commenting on the violence depicted in the GTA franchise nowadays, he said that he believed it was not good for society, and he wanted the games to opt for a different direction.

Since the release of its first trailer, GTA 6 has been trending on social media, and it seems like the Tate brothers are not the only ones criticizing it. Many people didn't like what they saw in the trailer and want the game to be banned, as can be seen in the trending hashtag below (#BanGTA6).

The GTA 6 release date is currently scheduled for a 2025 window, and the game has been announced only for PS5 and Xbox Series S|X consoles so far. There is no mention of a PC port so far. However, PC gamers should not lose hope as Rockstar Games may announce a version for the platform in the near future.

