New report says canceled GTA 6 plans comprised 3 cities and 4 protagonists

A new report about GTA 6 has surfaced, and it may provide some clarification on Jason Schreier's recent Bloomberg article on the game. The title is codenamed "Project Americas" because, according to Stephen Totilo of Axios, Rockstar Games initially intended to feature "four protagonists and three cities."

This fresh information was provided to Axios Gaming by a source close to Rockstar, and it supplements what Bloomberg has already stated. This article explores this particular 'leak' or report along with some additional details.

GTA 6 was supposed to have multiple large cities and four playable heroes

The Bloomberg report

In his recent Bloomberg article, Jason Schreier reported many interesting and significant details about the upcoming game. According to him, the next GTA title is going to have one male and one female protagonist based on the real-life bank-robbing duo Bonnie and Clyde. It will also supposedly cut down the satirical humor that Rockstar and the GTA franchise are usually known for.

Another major detail that Schreier reported was that the project is indeed codenamed Project Americas, as leaked earlier by Insider Gaming. The reason behind the name is that the map was originally set to be significantly larger, probably including locations from both the Americas. Rockstar has apparently cut down on these ambitious plans and has settled for Miami and its immediate surroundings instead.

The new report

As mentioned earlier, Stephen Totilo of Axios claims that Rockstar Games had initially intended for the game to have three cities and four playable characters.

His report provided no other information about the cities on which GTA 6's early development was focused. However, given that Vice City is now the major setting of the game, it is reasonable to assume that it was included from the very beginning of the project.

It's very feasible that the two playable main characters mentioned in the Bloomberg story have also been there from the earliest stages of the project. In any case, many would argue that it is a good thing that Rockstar has reduced the number of playable protagonists in the title. GTA 5 had three playable protagonists, and not many players enjoyed this new mechanic.

Additional notes

According to Schreier's report, the upcoming title will include more interior locations than any prior Grand Theft Auto title. This is a matter of considerably more importance to many fans than having a big, empty map. He also said that additional places would be added to the game on a regular basis.

While Vice City is likely the sole city that will be available to players at launch, other cities may be introduced via later updates. For the time being, players should merely wait for a formal trailer or announcement. As a result, every leak should be regarded with mistrust, regardless of how reliable the source is.

