GTA San Andreas’ fans always try to bring CJ into newer games, and that’s exactly what happened ahead of the release of the Resident Evil 4 remake. An enthusiastic individual posted a video clip on Twitter on March 12, 2023, showcasing an unbelievable mod that brings Carl Johnson to the horror village in the upcoming title with the help of a mod.

Gamers feel it's amusing and entertaining to see such a beloved character take on a much more serious role. This article will highlight everything that makes this mod such a remarkable experience.

GTA San Andreas’ CJ knows no fear as he enters in Resident Evil 4 remake using this mod

As can be seen in the above-mentioned Twitter post, the user @lovelysqueens posted footage that shows CJ from GTA San Andreas entering a house and confronting the Ganado villager. Players can see him wearing his iconic white tank top with blue jeans as he apologizes to the entity for barging in.

The original gameplay involved Leon S. Kennedy entering the house and asking the villager for the President’s daughter. It is one of the opening sequences of the game’s story that fans can now relive with their favorite character from the GTA series.

According to the lore of Grand Theft Auto San Andreas, CJ has a naïve personality who remains calm most of the time. However, he also knows when to get violent and deal with things. He shows compassion towards his friends, which is unlike how the previous protagonists in the GTA series were; they were depicted as completely heartless.

Recreating a classic character like CJ in the Resident Evil 4 remake opens the door for many more possibilities that modders can take advantage of. If you like horror games or are just looking for a fun time, this mod has now become a must-try for every fan. The RE4 remake will be launched on March 24, 2023, on the PS5, PS4, PC, and Xbox Series X/S.

