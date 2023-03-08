5 reasons why CJ could cameo in GTA 6

While it's highly unlikely that CJ will appear in GTA 6, some fans like to speculate about the possibility of a cameo. In this listicle, we'll explore five potential reasons why this beloved protagonist could make a brief appearance in the game, although there are no confirmed leaks to support this idea.

It's worth noting that some older characters have made appearances in recent titles, so it's not entirely impossible for CJ to return. However, this would depend on the status of the voice actor's relationship with Rockstar Games.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Five ways CJ could cameo in GTA 6

1) He could show up on a billboard

A character who looked like him appeared on a GTA 4 Fruntalot billboard (Image via Rockstar Games)

It's not impossible for characters to appear indirectly via an advertisement within the Grand Theft Auto universe. The above example is a Fruntalot billboard from GTA 4 featuring a person that some players theorized was CJ. Even if there is no evidence confirming that the man shown here is Carl Johnson, there is other proof of older characters appearing via static images and text.

Here are some examples:

DJ Toni appears in GTA 5 and Online on a billboard near Vinewood

Candy Suxxx and Avery Carrington appear as a sign in GTA San Andreas's Las Venturas

CandySuxxx Mobile Internet is something that Franklin paid $19.99 for at the start of GTA 5

Thus, a simple advert could easily feature CJ in GTA 6 in a hypothetical scenario.

2) Fan service

It is highly unlikely for CJ to have a significant role in GTA 6 since his game took place in a different universe and era. However, there is a possibility that he could make a cameo appearance as a nod to fans of the franchise. Given that CJ has become successful in his universe, it could be interesting to see him appear on TV or in another media format in the game.

3) Celebrity

Madd Dogg made music up to 2013 (Image via Rockstar Games)

On a related note, it would be feasible if CJ became a celebrity before GTA 6's timeline. Whether it would be tied to fan service or not is a different question. Nonetheless, he has been involved in the following:

A popular casino

Madd Dogg's career (a musician who has been referenced in later games)

GTA 6 could have fictional celebrities like how Trevor Philips is stated to have "gone Vinewood."

4) Radio

Only a few characters from the 3D Universe have appeared in the HD Universe. One example is Fernando Martinez, who runs The Fernando Show on WCTR in GTA 5 and Online. Players don't physically see him, but he's been doing his shtick since 1984.

A simple sound clip from CJ could serve as an amusing cameo in GTA 6. It's less realistic than the previous entries on this listicle, yet one that would still be theoretically possible.

5) Potential Online inclusion

GTA III's Claude was a potential "dad" in GTA 5 Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

Not every character has to show up in the single-player base game. For example, CJ could theoretically appear in GTA 6 Online, either in person or via character customization, similar to how Niko and Claude were potential "dads" in GTA Online.

Just remember that there are no leaks regarding Carl Johnson showing up in the next Grand Theft Auto game. The above reasons were merely to make up a fun little listicle for fans to speculate about until they get more relevant information regarding the upcoming title.

