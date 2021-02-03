Top 5 celebrity cameos in the GTA series fans might not have known about

GTA is one of the most famous video game series of all time, so it shouldn't come across as a surprise to know that there are several celebrity cameos that fans might not be aware of.

Celebrity cameos are usually memorable and noteworthy when they occur in video games. Thankfully, the GTA series has incorporated real-life celebrities excellently, often to the entertainment of the player. Usually, they act as side characters, often helping the player in one way or another in their field of specialty.

Some players might be fond of these celebrities, while others might have no clue who they are. Regardless of their affiliation towards these individuals, these personalities are successful within their fields of work, so that's what makes their cameos that much more awesome.

Note: This does not include voice actors pretending to be a different character; only celebrities that show up or act as themselves are eligible.

Five celebrity cameos in the GTA series fans may be unaware of

#5 - Karl Lagerfeld

Image via Rockstar Games

The famous fashionista Karl Lagerfeld appears as a host for the radio station K109 The Studio. His thick German accent is instantly memorable, although it's something that'll fly by most players' heads when they're playing GTA 4 for the first time.

Considering that players never get to see him in-game, it's easy to miss his cameo (although he does have official in-game art).

Advertisement

#4 - The Black Madonna

Image via Rockstar Games

GTA Online introduced many great features, one of which included running a Nightclub. To run one successfully, a player has to hire a DJ at some point, in which The Black Madonna is one of the options they can employ.

The Black Madonna was her old stage name, as she now goes by The Blessed Madonna. Her real name is Marea Stamper, and she has several accolades to her name, including "DJ of the Year" from Mixmag in 2016.

#3 - Ricky Gervais

Image via Wikipedia

Advertisement

Ricky Gervais is a famous English comedian who has also had an excellent career in writing, producing, and acting. His role is quite different than the usual GTA celebrity cameos in that it can be very easily missed, like Katt Williams' appearance.

He shows up in the Split Sides comedy club in-person and jokes about three topics (war, AIDS and cancer, and obesity).

#2 - Phil Collins

Image via Brad Ashworth (YouTube)

GTA Vice City Stories is one of the less remembered GTA titles, partially because it was never officially released on PC. As a result, plenty of GTA fans might not be aware that the protagonist helps Phil Collins evade death at the hands of the Forelli Family.

Victor Vance, the GTA Vice city Stories protagonist, can even see "In the Air Tonight" performed by his GTA model.

#1 - Lazlow Jones

Image via Rockstar Games

Advertisement

It's easy to forget that Lazlow Jones, the host of numerous radio stations throughout the GTA series, is a real-life person and even shows up in-person in GTA 5 and GTA Online.

His real name is Jeffrey Crawford "Lazlow" Jones, and he was a minor celebrity involved in the radio business. The main reason why this would rank so highly is that most GTA fans assume he's strictly a GTA character and not a celebrity (minor or otherwise).

Note: This list is subjective and reflects only the writer's opinions.