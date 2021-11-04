How to make your GTA Online character look like Claude from GTA 3

GTA Online players remember Claude from GTA 3 as the first 3D character in the franchise. Since the release of GTA 3 in 2001, Claude has never left the minds of true GTA fans.

Though most remember the first 3D protagonist as being quite a blocky, clunky character, he can be brought into the future in GTA Online with newer features. All players need to do is build their outfit once they create a Claude face that they are happy with.

This article details how players can make their very own Claude in GTA Online.

GTA Online fans can complete their Claude outfit with a baseball bat from the Discount Store

On the character creator screen, there is an option to select Claude as the character's father. All skintones and resemblances should then be set towards Claude's side of the family. GTA Online players can alter these characteristics as much as they want for their very own Claude. Be sure to style his hair a dark brown faux-hawk and have his eyebrows and eyes the same color.

Once players are happy with their Claude look-alike, or Claude's son if they prefer, they are ready to get his outfit. They can go to any clothing store to get the required clothing items.

It is recommended that GTA Online players go to the Discount Store on Route 68 to buy Claude his clothes. The reason this can be important is that there is a baseball bat in the same store that players are more than likely going to want Claude to have.

For clothes, simply buy a full black leather jacket with a charcoal t-shirt underneath. For Claude's pants, Olive Pants will do the job, or more fitting are the Khaki Utility Pants. Finish the outfit with a nice pair of Navy Skate Shoes.

Once all is done, it's welcome back to another GTA Claude.

