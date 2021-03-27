GTA Vice City is one of the highest-rated games in the world and with good reason.

The virtual world features an assortment of diverse characters and each of them plays a role in keeping players hooked. Some characters are overtly dark, power-hungry and sadistic, while some merely hang around doing whatever they are told.

This article takes a look at some of the most hilarious side characters featured in GTA Vice City.

5 most hilarious side characters from GTA Vice City

#5 Barry Mickelthwaite

Barry Mickelthwaite (Image via GTA wiki)

This is rock 'n' roll son, not flippin' flower arranging.

Barry Mickelthwaite works as a Talent Manager in GTA Vice City. Before he was hired by Phil Collins, Barry managed a talking dog called Puddles.

Certain scenes indicate that Barry Mickelthwaite had a drunken encounter with Reni Wassulmaier in Monaco, earning the name "Miss Management."

Barry is a rather funny character for someone who makes a living out of managing talent, but in Grand Theft Auto, people can never be overly serious, can they?

#4 Mary-Jo Cassidy

Mary-jo Cassidy (Image via GTA Wiki)

Mary-Jo Cassidy's character wasn't exactly supposed to be hilarious, considering her little sister, Lousie, was kidnapped and killed. But for the most part, Mary-Jo is portrayed as a jealous woman who is desperate for attention.

Although her character portrays the dark side of society, her dialogues are super hilarious, as are the few scenes she makes an appearance in.

#3 Fernando Martinez

Fernando Martinez (Image via GTA Wiki)

Fernando Martinez is a know-it-all radio personality who believes he knows everything there is to know about women and romance in general.

He also seems to have a knack for cheesy lines and sappy cliches. His character is the perfect portrayal of a "Latin Lover," who knows the art of getting women into bed.

Martinez and his obsession with romance make for some of the funniest scenes in GTA Vice City.

#4 Dwaine and Jethro

Jethron (image via GTA Wiki)

The GTA Series is known for its dark, power-hungry characters, who would do anything to get what they want, even if it meant hurting others. But Dwaine and his friend do not fit into this category, which is why their rare appearances are so funny in GTA Vice City.

Dwaine and Jethro hail from Vice City, where they worked as mechanics. When Tommy Vercetti takes over the boatyard, the two of them move to San Andreas.

#1 Kent Paul

Kent Paul (Image via GTA Wiki)

Kent Paul, mate. Yeah, I'm the guvenor 'round here. I sort things out, you know what I mean? I'll treat you. Whatever you want, I'll get you, girl. Don't you worry about a thing, mate.

Paul Kent is the kind of GTA Vice City character who doesn't need to use a bunch of cuss words to come across as funny. His natural persona and easy-going vibes speak for themselves.

What's funny about Paul is that his entire life is kind of a facade. He is passionate about music but pretends to be a criminal prodigy, making for one of the most interesting GTA Vice City characters.