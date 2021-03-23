Top 5 funniest characters in the GTA series

One of the things that makes the GTA franchise so accessible is its comedic and satirical writing.

While intelligent ideas can be found in Rockstar Games' writing, the franchise itself isn't looking to make a larger point about human existence or the fragility of modern commerce.

Rockstar has always been proud of the fact that the GTA franchise is one of the rare game franchises that have been able to successfully marry action with comedy.

This combination can often result in awkward humor that doesn't always land. However, the GTA franchise is evidence that such a union can happen with great success.

Here's a look at some of the funniest characters in the series that showcase Rockstar's comedic talent.

Who are the funniest characters in the GTA series?

#5 Big Smoke

Despite being a dastardly turncoat, Big Smoke is clearly one of the funniest characters in GTA. His demeanor might trick players into thinking he is one of the warmest characters around. However, it doesn't take long for him to reveal his true colors.

From trying to stuff his face as opposed to shooting out the window at the Ballas to confusing CJ with his signature long-winded answers, Big Smoke's actions are incredibly funny.

Big Smoke is one of the more likable characters in the game, at least until he betrays the gang in GTA San Andreas.

#4 Roman Bellic

Roman Bellic is perhaps one of the most beloved characters in the series despite his best attempts to frustrate players with his requests for bowling. Despite his repeated lies, it is hard to ever stay mad at Roman as he is simply trying to make ends meet.

Roman hits rock bottom several times during the course of the game. However, he still manages to keep his resolve and maintain a positive outlook. His ability to block out the noise and stay optimistic might be a bit annoying, but it makes him all the more endearing.

#3 Lazlow

Lazlow Jones has been an integral part of the GTA franchise since the early 2000s and has performed voice work for virtually every game in the series. He made his first in-game debut as a fictionalized version of himself in GTA 5 as the host of the reality TV show, Fame or Shame.

Lazlow is extremely transparent in his thirst for fame, which is what endears him to the fans. The fact that Lazlow has so little care for his own well-being and respect is what truly makes him such a fun presence to have around

#2 Frank Tenpenny

Being played by the legendary Samuel L. Jackson certainly lends a lot of credibility to Officer Frank Tenpenny, but Rockstar's writing deserves a lot of credit too. Tenpenny probably has the best lines in GTA San Andreas and is as intimidating as he is funny.

Tenpenny usually uses humor as a way to disarm the other person before attacking and cornering them. The character is simply one of the best villains in the history of the series.

#1 Kent Paul

Kent Paul steals the scene with his comedy every time he is on screen, and his signature cockney accent makes his lines funnier.

Much in the same vein as Lazlow, Kent Paul is as transparent as clear glass, which is what makes him so funny. English Dave from GTA Online is probably the closest thing to a Kent Paul comeback as it is one that fans have wanted for a long time.