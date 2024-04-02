"Doesn't count": GTA 6 fans react to Discord's Loot Boxes video breaking the trailer's record

Discord's Loot Boxes video, uploaded as an April Fool's gag, has broken the record set for the most viewed non-music video in 24 hours on YouTube. This record was previously held by GTA 6's first official trailer. That said, it has come to light that the Discord application autoplays the former video, which contributes to its viewership statistics on YouTube.

Fans are hence remarking that the record doesn't count as it wasn't achieved via authentic clicks.

Fan reactions to the same (Images via X)

In fact, some even labeled it as cheating.

More reactions to the record set by the Discord April Fool's prank (Images via X)

As of this writing, Discord's Loot Boxes video on YouTube has a whopping 628 million views and counting.

GTA 6 trailer 1 managed to get 90 million views on YouTube within 24 hours of its release, setting the record for most views on the platform by a non-music video in that timeframe. However, Discord's Loot Boxes video shattered that record much before the 24-hour mark on April 1, 2024.

In addition to fans, even reliable Rockstar Games insider, Ben (X/@videotechuk_) was in disbelief about the situation.

Luckily, the question was answered fairly quickly, as @videotechuk_ mentioned that the video was being autoplayed in the Discord application.

This is why the GTA 6 trailer record was broken (Image via X/@videotechuk_)

Regardless of the difference in platforms, this apparently counts towards its views along with authentic clicks on the April Fool's joke video on YouTube.

The information resulted in some sort of a fan "backlash" as can be seen from the X posts attached earlier. Whether this record will stand as it is or will be handed back to the much anticipated Rockstar Games title remains to be seen.

Fans are also eagerly anticipating GTA 6 trailer 2. They expect it to show off the sequel's gameplay features and plot details, and formally introduce its alleged male protagonist, Jason. The title's second trailer is rumored to arrive close to Take-Two Interactive's next earnings call, which might take place in May 2024.

