Ex-GTA boss reveals first trailer for game called Everywhere

Former GTA boss and former president of Rockstar North, Leslie Benzies, has just released a trailer for his upcoming game, Everywhere. During Gamescom’s Opening Night Live on August 23, the developer’s new studio, Build A Rocket Boy, announced its upcoming sci-fi adventure by showcasing a teaser trailer for the title.

Without giving many details about the game or its release date, the developer has promised that it will be an “all-new multi-world” title that has been in the works for quite some time.

New title might compete with GTA 6 head-to-head

When describing the game and its vision, Leslie Benzies stated the following before showing the trailer at the event:

“We want the community to build this. We want it to be their world. We want them to tell their stories in our game."

As seen in the teaser video, the title is set to include all sorts of gaming elements, including racing, exploration, combat, PvP (player vs. player), adventure, and more. It seems to be a multi-world, fully online universe where players can go anywhere and do everything a video game is expected to allow them to do.

It’s being advertised as a highly ambitious game that has been in development for a long time. The studio team has promised to release it as soon as 2023 and has vowed to share more information and gameplay in the coming months.

The developers also offered a press release on the same day, August 23, stating the following about the game:

"Our intent has always been to push the boundaries of what a video game can be while still delivering an innovative player-first experience. The team we've built and the partners we've made since our founding are coalescing around the unique vision we're bringing to life. It's exciting to be a part of, and we can't wait to reveal more about Everywhere in the coming months."

It seems that the ex-Rockstar boss is confident about the title and wants to revolutionize gaming for the “next-gen of gamers.” If the developers stay true to their promise and release the game in 2023, they might get head-on competition from none other than the highly anticipated GTA 6.

According to a recent report by Bloomberg, GTA 6 is set to be released somewhere between April 2023 and March 2024. The installment is also going to feature the series' first female playable protagonist. With a modern-day Miami-like setting, the game will supposedly tell the story of an iconic duo based on the criminals Bonnie and Clyde.

Both games may get released in the same year and might give each other direct competition, considering the ambition of both developers.

However, players are advised to take GTA 6-related information with a pinch of salt as Rockstar Games hasn’t confirmed anything yet. That said, they can look forward to an official teaser for GTA 6 as early as this October, as hinted by an insider.

