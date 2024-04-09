Fan-made GTA Vice City built on GTA 4's engine finally has a release window

Revolution Team's GTA Vice City mod, titled GTA Vice City Nextgen Edition, will bring the classic Rockstar Games title over to GTA 4's RAGE engine. The second half of 2024 has been confirmed as the mod's release window in a YouTube video uploaded recently by the modders behind it.

A trailer and some gameplay demos of the same have been uploaded on Revolution Team's YouTube channel as well, showing how the beloved 2002 Rockstar Games title plays on GTA 4's engine with enhanced visual effects.

GTA Vice City Nextgen Edition mod confirmed to release in second half of 2024

The GTA Vice City Nextgen Edition mod will be released in the second half of 2024 and it will be available for free. As mentioned, it will bring the classic Grand Theft Auto installment over to GTA 4's engine, allowing fans to experience the game like never before.

According to the mod's creator, Revolution Team, the minimum system requirements for it will be the same as they are for GTA 4 on PC. It will also include ENB, a graphical enhancement mod, along with an option to disable it.

While the models of buildings and weapons have been taken from Grand Theft Auto Vice City's Definitive Edition remaster, the cars and character models are from the original Xbox version, albeit with improved textures.

Tommy Vercetti in action against Vice City's cops in the mod (Image via YouTube/Revolution Team)

Possibly the most exciting revelation of them all is that it will feature all story missions, with in-game cutscenes, on the RAGE engine, along with some additional quests. Furthermore, players will be able to save progress via autosave and even at designated save points.

Based on the gameplay demos released so far, this GTA Vice City mod looks highly promising, especially because of GTA 4's physics and enhanced graphics. Although Rockstar Games has released an official remaster of this title, The Definitive Edition, it was quite disappointing. This fan-made mod's release window being set for 2024's second half could make it a great way to revisit Vice City before GTA 6 arrives in 2025.

