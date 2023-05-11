Final week to claim all free rewards in GTA Online Last Dose Hard Mode event

GTA Online players interested in some free cosmetic rewards only have one week left to do the Last Dose Hard Mode event. Some gamers have inevitably put these missions off until this point. If you're one of them and wish to participate in this event, then this article will discuss everything you need to know. Last Dose missions on Hard Mode pay more than those on Normal Mode.

To be eligible for all rewards, you must complete all these jobs on increased difficulty. Doing so will give you some new clothes and weapon liveries detailed in this article's following sections.

This is your last week to do the Last Dose Hard Mode event for free rewards in GTA Online

Resupply and Steal Missions are producing Double Supplies, Acid Lab Sell Missions pay out 1.5X GTA$ and RP, and The Last Dose Hard Mode Event kicks into its final week: Acid businesses are peaking all week long in GTA Online.Resupply and Steal Missions are producing Double Supplies, Acid Lab Sell Missions pay out 1.5X GTA$ and RP, and The Last Dose Hard Mode Event kicks into its final week: rsg.ms/5d916f0 Acid businesses are peaking all week long in GTA Online.Resupply and Steal Missions are producing Double Supplies, Acid Lab Sell Missions pay out 1.5X GTA$ and RP, and The Last Dose Hard Mode Event kicks into its final week: rsg.ms/5d916f0 https://t.co/bkIZF3ryNS

Rockstar Games explicitly states the following in their Newswire article:

"The Last Dose Hard Mode Event kicks into its final week with opportunities for ambitious players to dive deeper into the psychoactive trenches and acquire rare rewards in Hard Mode."

The rewards available through this event are as follows:

Pink and Lime SC Coin Wraps: Beat This is an Intervention on Hard.

Beat This is an Intervention on Hard. Classic DS Tiger Embroidered Designer Jeans: Beat Unusual Suspects on Hard.

Beat Unusual Suspects on Hard. Black VDG Cardigan: Beat Checking In on Hard.

Beat Checking In on Hard. Black VDG Wide Designer Jeans: Beat Checking In on Hard.

Beat Checking In on Hard. Micro SMG Camo Finish: Beat all Last Dose missions on Hard.

For reference, here is a list of all Last Dose missions in case you're going for the Micro SMG Camo Finish:

This is an Intervention

Unusual Suspects

FriedMind

Checking In

BDKD

Pictures of the rewards will be seen in the following sections of this article.

All rewards

The first two rewards from the previous list (Image via Rockstar Games)

The reward on the left is the Pink and Lime SC Coin Wraps, while the one on the right is the Classic DS Tiger Embroidered Designer Jeans. To collect these two cosmetic items, GTA Online players must defeat the first two Last Dose missions on Hard Mode. It's worth noting that there aren't any additional requirements.

Hence, it doesn't matter how sloppy the jobs were done or how long it took players to do them.

The remaining rewards from this event (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Black VDG Cardigan and Wide Designer Jeans (the items on the left) are available to GTA Online players who beat Checking In on Hard Mode. By comparison, completing all Last Dose Missions on Hard will give you the Micro SMG Camo Finish shown on the right.

That means there aren't any specific rewards for completing FriedMind and BDKD alone. Still, you must do those two jobs to be eligible for the free Micro SMG Camo Finish reward in GTA Online.

You have until May 18, 2023, to unlock any of the above rewards. GTA Online players who fail to do so won't be able to get these items for free unless a future event brings them back.

