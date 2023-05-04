Ranking all GTA Online First and Last Dose missions from least to most fun

GTA Online's First and Last Dose missions are all over the place when it comes to how fun they are. Some jobs in these two series are boring, while others are genuinely enjoyable. This list will rank everything from least to most fun. Typically, the jobs with the most variety in content and unique attributes relative to other missions in this game will score higher.

Everything here is subjective, meaning some players might have different opinions than what's listed here. All First and Last Dose missions have already been released; this article should be relevant even when future updates occur.

All First and Last Dose missions from GTA Online ranked from least to most fun

11) Fatal Incursion

This mission's worst aspect is finding meth in a wide open area where the minimap doesn't help GTA Online players locate it. It's not like gamers just have to get one meth package either; you need to obtain ten of them in a place where the yellow minimap marker covers several buildings.

There isn't really anything interesting about this job otherwise.

10) Make War, not Love

GTA Online players go to a few locations, remove some enemies, and destroy some vehicles. Make War not Love is pretty simple, yet that also makes it pretty boring since there isn't anything innovative or interesting going on here, making discussing it rather mundane.

9) BDKD

The finale of The Last Dose missions in GTA Online is rather unremarkable. Breaking into a plane with another jet is amusing, and the ensuing gunfights are solid. It's just that the final part of driving the truck back to The Freakshop can be a bit frustrating for how easily it can blow up should players fail to avoid the cops in a reasonable amount of time.

8) Unusual Suspects

This Last Dose mission has a lot of objectives, but they're not particularly exciting. GTA Online players have to spare a few gang leaders while taking out their underlings to then discover that somebody else is behind Labrat's kidnapping. Gamers then go to a Warehouse and take some photos of various clues.

Everything here is pretty decent, yet other jobs listed here are more engaging.

7) FriedMind

Some of the later Last Dose missions are oddly easier than the first few. FriedMind is a good example since it's very easy to take out the guards here. This job involves the player breaking into a building, getting a few items, and heading to the basement to rescue Labrat.

Afterward, the player takes Labrat and Luchadora back to The Freakshop.

6) Designated Driver

Designated Driver's first part is pretty pointless as the truck GTA Online players steal is always rigged to blow. The relevant part of this mission comes from players breaking into The Lost MC's clubhouse and stealing some plans and goodies. While most of the job is pretty good, the first part is pretty boring and pointless in the grand scheme of things.

5) This is an Intervention

This is an Intervention is like Welcome to the Troupe, except more difficult, and the player is more likely to get Wasted. Otherwise, the first Last Dose mission is pretty good for GTA Online players who enjoy mindless shootouts with large hordes of enemies swarming in from various directions.

4) Welcome to the Troupe

The first mission of the First Dose series is pretty interesting. Players essentially defend a territory with the high ground on their side versus a load of enemies with some assistance from Dax's friends. It's a good ole gunfight without being too difficult.

The second half of this mission is pretty forgettable with driving Dax to The Freakshop, but this mission is ultimately pretty good compared to other options here.

3) Off the Rails

First Dose's finale can be a bit tough, but at least there's a lot of stuff happening in this mission. Completing this job also gives you the Brickade 6x6, which is used in one of the best moneymakers: the Acid Lab. However, let's talk about the job itself.

You sneak into Humane Labs, but stealth is optional. GTA Online players then get to enjoy some content like:

Breaking into the building

Taking some photos

Eliminating some foes along the way

Getting to a station before a train does

Stealing the Brickade 6x6

Off the Rails is pretty good overall.

2) Checking In

In the First and Last Dose missions, there are two missions where GTA Online players experience some strange hallucinations. Checking In is the latter of the two jobs, and it has plenty of enjoyable moments to make it stand out compared to everything else previously listed here.

The main reason First Dose's The Uncontrolled Substance ranks higher than Last Dose's Checking In is that the latter's beginning is filler and much more boring than the entirety of The Uncontrolled Substance.

1) Uncontrolled Substance

Arguably the most fun First Dose mission is the most innovative one: Uncontrolled Substance. The gameplay is a lot more trippy, with the colorful backgrounds and nonsensical objectives making this job genuinely fun to do at least once. Players are also very unlikely to get Wasted here, making it not at all frustrating to do.

