How to complete GTA Online's Make War, Not Love First Dose mission in Los Santos Drug Wars

GTA Online's Winter DLC, titled Los Santos Drug Wars, has lived up to its name with missions getting weirder and more fun to play. The fifth mission in the First Dose series is Make War, not Love. After having sampled Labrat's product, you can kick production up a gear.

In this mission, you need to destroy other productions by other labs. Once ready, you need to head to the given destination to kick off the mission. This mission can be done solo or with three other players. Dax will ask you to head to Hippy Camp and feed you the details along the way.

GTA Online's fifth mission in the First Dose Series is titled Make War, Not Love

The is the penultimate mission in GTA Online's Los Santos Drug Wars DLC First Dose Series. Completing this mission will unlock the final mission of the series.

Once you reach Hippy Camp, you must destroy the lab equipment found in the location. The vans will be guarded by a bunch of NPCs, who will spawn all around the labs, so it's best to keep a watch. You can destroy the labs either by using a rocket launcher, sticky bombs, or by throwing grenades.

The labs will be in tents in the location. You must destroy them and then find and enter a hippy van to check the GPS. Once you check the GPS, you will get the locations of other hippy vans marked all around the map.

Four vans will be marked on the map that needs to be blown up. You can start with the one closest to you on the map and then take on the remaining vans. Once you blow up three vans, you will be chased by the hippies who will constantly shoot at you. Dodge them and head towards the final van.

You don't necessarily need to kill the following NPCs who keep shooting at you, but if it helps you drive without distractions, you can blow them up too. You can track down the final van and blow it up to complete this mission section.

Altruist Camp

Once you blow up the vans, Dax will ask you to head to the Altruist Camp. Three delivery vans will be at the camp, with a bunch of NPCs who will keep shooting at you too. Once you blow up the delivery vans, Dax will mention the hippies having a Valkyrie chopper.

If you see a chopper take off nearby, you can easily blow it up using a rocket launcher. Once you destroy the chopper, the mission ends here. You will earn GTA$29800 for completing the mission without failing. Dax will call you to mention that the lab products from others have been taken down.

Once you complete the mission, you will unlock the final mission in GTA Online's Los Santos Drug Wars DLC's First Dose series. The final story mission, First Dose 6, is titled "Off the Rails."

