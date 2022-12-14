How to complete the Designated Driver First Dose mission in GTA Online

After GTA Online players complete Welcome to the Troupe, they can start First Dose 2 - Designated Driver. Like all other missions in this series, it can be done solo. To get started, head to the yellow 'D' spot on the map and start the mission from there.

You will receive a call from Dax about picking up a delivery at Jetsam Terminal. This location will be marked on your map, so you shouldn't have difficulty getting to it. You can use any vehicle to get there, although there is a Glendale Custom located nearby for your convenience

GTA Online mission guide: First Dose 2 - Designated Driver

You will see something similar to this when you start First Dose 2 - Designated Driver (Image via Rockstar Games)

Once you arrive at Jetsam Terminal, you will be instructed to:

"Find and steal a truck cab at Jetsam Terminal."

It might seem confusing since there isn't any specific spot you need to get the truck cab from, but any truck will suffice for First Dose 2 - Designated Driver.

There is a truck near the entrance of the Jetsam Terminal (Image via GTA Series Videos)

Once you get inside any of the trucks here, your next objective is:

"Collect the party supplies."

Those party supplies will be marked on the map, so finding them isn't hard. Simply back up the truck into it to reach the next objective in First Dose 2 - Designated Driver:

"Deliver the party supplies to The Freakshop."

This location is also marked on the map via GPS, so follow it to get to your destination. However, some enemies will arrive on the road to The Freakshop and then shoot at the supplies, forcing you to detach the supplies. A button prompt will appear on the top left if you don't know how to separate something from a truck.

GTA Online players will then be told to head to the Lost MC Clubhouse.

Get rid of the Lost MC and break into their clubhouse (Image via GTA Series Videos)

The Lost MC don't pose much of a challenge. Eliminate them and head into the clubhouse. The next stage of the First Dose 2 - Designated Driver involves finding some plans. GTA Online doesn't outright tell you where to go here, so that's why some players rely on guides.

The northeasternmost room has a bulletin board. If you get close to it, you will be notified on how to bring up your phone and take a picture. Use Snapmatic to take a photo of it. After sending it, some dialog will play, and you will be told to get a bag.

That bag is on the bar counter in front of the TV. GTA Online players will then have to steal some weed, which is marked with the green circle icon.

The promotional image for The Freakshop (Image via Rockstar Games)

The final task of First Dose 2 - Designated Driver involves you driving back to The Freakshop. There is no Lost MC to stop you, making this an easy mission to finish in GTA Online.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : Did you find this First Dose mission to be easy? Yes No 0 votes